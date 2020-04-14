The High Court rules against Discovery in favour of Liberty

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:31
Ethics of snitching
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: The cricket coach teaching kids in Khayelitsha to bowl for a brighter future
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Parafini - cricket coach at Gary Kirsten Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class. 15 April 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated! The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share. 15 April 2020 7:15 PM
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
The High Court rules against Discovery in favour of Liberty

The High Court rules against Discovery in favour of Liberty

David Munro, CEO of Liberty Holdings and Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Holdings SA discuss their court battle over court application by Discovery alleging that Liberty’s Wellness Bonus benefit infringed on Discovery Vitality trademarks and that Liberty was competing unlawfully.



More episodes from The Money Show

SARB’s emergency 100 basis repo rate cut

14 April 2020 9:06 PM

Economists discuss the significance of the central bank’s surprise repo rate cut.  Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa discuss the impact of the extended lockdown period for the business sector caused by Covid-19 pandemic. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Tourism reeling from Covid-19 effects

9 April 2020 8:19 PM

SA Tourism’s Chief Executive, Sisa Ntshona discusses the economic ramifications of the coronavirus on South Africa’s tourism sector.   Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers and Kim Reid, CEO of Takealot.Com share a case for broadening essential goods for e-commerce during a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netcare Group’s St Augustine's hospital faces a Covid-19 outbreak

8 April 2020 8:19 PM

Dr. Richard Friedland, Netcare Group’s CEO talks about the investigation of Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital in KZN. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO updates Bruce Whitfield on grocery supply trends in South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relief package for the property sector and lockdown deadline looms

7 April 2020 8:22 PM

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry and Chairman at SAREIT Association (Reit - Real Estate Investment Trust) explains how the relief package for the property sector will serve retail tenants.  Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner of TomorrowToday and Professor Susan Goldstein, Deputy Director at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science discuss the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus maybe lifted. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s central bank warns of a shirking economy

6 April 2020 8:23 PM

South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ventilators, disease and downturns

3 April 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce speaks to News24 journalist Kyle Cowan about the state of SA's ventilator capacity. Economist dr. Adrian Saville shares his views of the SA economy post lockdown and we replay some of the Best Bits of the week.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All you need to know about Solidarity Fund and Eskom during Covid-19 pandemic

2 April 2020 8:22 PM

Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson of Solidarity Fund talks about the fund’s massive humanitarian and health effort during coronavirus. Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO updates Bruce Whitfield about the power utility’s efforts to keep the light on and help people during the global health crisis.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

1 April 2020 8:19 PM

Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders.  Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector’s annual collection results

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oppenheimers announce South African Future Trust (SAFT) to manage R1bn contribution to fight Covid-19 fallout

31 March 2020 8:21 PM

Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co-Founder of Oppenheimer Generations discusses how the South African Future Trust (SAFT) will manage funds to that will be used to curb the coronavirus pandemic.  Glyn Binkin, MD of The Players Club discusses the business on managing soccer stars. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

Business Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

Local

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

People might lose their jobs - unions at SAA remind govt

15 April 2020 8:49 PM

DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: Malatsi

15 April 2020 8:38 PM

Modise: Parly will hold virtual meetings during COVID-19 lockdown

15 April 2020 8:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA