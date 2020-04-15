Starting SA’s economy again after a tight lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol. 16 April 2020 5:32 PM
Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown Archive of Kindness is a platform created to record the kind deeds that are holding South Africa together during this extraordinar... 16 April 2020 4:51 PM
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday. 16 April 2020 9:12 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now... Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation. 15 April 2020 7:12 PM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Starting SA’s economy again after a tight lockdown

Starting SA’s economy again after a tight lockdown

Industry experts discuss how SA’s economy maybe restated after a tight lockdown. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Ninety One Asset Management explains why the country might need a significant stimulus package of at least 2% of GDP (equating to R100bn.)



More episodes from The Money Show

The High Court rules against Discovery in favour of Liberty

15 April 2020 9:11 PM

David Munro, CEO of Liberty Holdings and Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Holdings SA discuss their court battle over court application by Discovery alleging that Liberty’s Wellness Bonus benefit infringed on Discovery Vitality trademarks and that Liberty was competing unlawfully.

SARB’s emergency 100 basis repo rate cut

14 April 2020 9:06 PM

Economists discuss the significance of the central bank’s surprise repo rate cut.  Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa discuss the impact of the extended lockdown period for the business sector caused by Covid-19 pandemic. 

SA Tourism reeling from Covid-19 effects

9 April 2020 8:19 PM

SA Tourism’s Chief Executive, Sisa Ntshona discusses the economic ramifications of the coronavirus on South Africa’s tourism sector.   Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers and Kim Reid, CEO of Takealot.Com share a case for broadening essential goods for e-commerce during a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netcare Group’s St Augustine's hospital faces a Covid-19 outbreak

8 April 2020 8:19 PM

Dr. Richard Friedland, Netcare Group’s CEO talks about the investigation of Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital in KZN. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO updates Bruce Whitfield on grocery supply trends in South Africa

Relief package for the property sector and lockdown deadline looms

7 April 2020 8:22 PM

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry and Chairman at SAREIT Association (Reit - Real Estate Investment Trust) explains how the relief package for the property sector will serve retail tenants.  Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner of TomorrowToday and Professor Susan Goldstein, Deputy Director at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science discuss the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus maybe lifted. 

SA’s central bank warns of a shirking economy

6 April 2020 8:23 PM

South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown. 

Ventilators, disease and downturns

3 April 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce speaks to News24 journalist Kyle Cowan about the state of SA's ventilator capacity. Economist dr. Adrian Saville shares his views of the SA economy post lockdown and we replay some of the Best Bits of the week.

All you need to know about Solidarity Fund and Eskom during Covid-19 pandemic

2 April 2020 8:22 PM

Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson of Solidarity Fund talks about the fund’s massive humanitarian and health effort during coronavirus. Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO updates Bruce Whitfield about the power utility’s efforts to keep the light on and help people during the global health crisis.

Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

1 April 2020 8:19 PM

Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders.  Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector’s annual collection results

