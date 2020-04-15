Starting SA’s economy again after a tight lockdown

Industry experts discuss how SA’s economy maybe restated after a tight lockdown. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Ninety One Asset Management explains why the country might need a significant stimulus package of at least 2% of GDP (equating to R100bn.)
David Munro, CEO of Liberty Holdings and Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Holdings SA discuss their court battle over court application by Discovery alleging that Liberty’s Wellness Bonus benefit infringed on Discovery Vitality trademarks and that Liberty was competing unlawfully.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists discuss the significance of the central bank’s surprise repo rate cut. Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa discuss the impact of the extended lockdown period for the business sector caused by Covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SA Tourism’s Chief Executive, Sisa Ntshona discusses the economic ramifications of the coronavirus on South Africa’s tourism sector. Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers and Kim Reid, CEO of Takealot.Com share a case for broadening essential goods for e-commerce during a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Richard Friedland, Netcare Group’s CEO talks about the investigation of Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital in KZN. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO updates Bruce Whitfield on grocery supply trends in South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry and Chairman at SAREIT Association (Reit - Real Estate Investment Trust) explains how the relief package for the property sector will serve retail tenants. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner of TomorrowToday and Professor Susan Goldstein, Deputy Director at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science discuss the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus maybe lifted.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce speaks to News24 journalist Kyle Cowan about the state of SA's ventilator capacity. Economist dr. Adrian Saville shares his views of the SA economy post lockdown and we replay some of the Best Bits of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson of Solidarity Fund talks about the fund’s massive humanitarian and health effort during coronavirus. Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO updates Bruce Whitfield about the power utility’s efforts to keep the light on and help people during the global health crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders. Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector’s annual collection resultsLISTEN TO PODCAST