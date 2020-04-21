Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

Financial experts discuss whether the R500 billion stimulus announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa can be implemented successfully.
Oil experts analyst the plunge of the global oil prices and its ramifications to the global economy. Economists argue that president Cyril Ramaphosa should end the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid 19.
Enoch Godongwana, ANC's head Of economics transformation Committee discusses how the ruling party in trying to come with economic plans to bring the country out of a deep recession. Prof. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science discusses what the government might have to do to stave off a recession.
Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex, joins Bruce to look into what the next two weeks of lockdown may hold in for the SA Economy. Also the Best Bits of the week.
Industry experts discuss how SA's economy maybe restated after a tight lockdown. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Ninety One Asset Management explains why the country might need a significant stimulus package of at least 2% of GDP (equating to R100bn.)
David Munro, CEO of Liberty Holdings and Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Holdings SA discuss their court battle over court application by Discovery alleging that Liberty's Wellness Bonus benefit infringed on Discovery Vitality trademarks and that Liberty was competing unlawfully.
Economists discuss the significance of the central bank's surprise repo rate cut. Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa discuss the impact of the extended lockdown period for the business sector caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
SA Tourism's Chief Executive, Sisa Ntshona discusses the economic ramifications of the coronavirus on South Africa's tourism sector. Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers and Kim Reid, CEO of Takealot.Com share a case for broadening essential goods for e-commerce during a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Richard Friedland, Netcare Group's CEO talks about the investigation of Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital in KZN. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands' CEO updates Bruce Whitfield on grocery supply trends in South Africa
Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry and Chairman at SAREIT Association (Reit - Real Estate Investment Trust) explains how the relief package for the property sector will serve retail tenants. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner of TomorrowToday and Professor Susan Goldstein, Deputy Director at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science discuss the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus maybe lifted.