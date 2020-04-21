Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How to support your favourite Big Issue vendors during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays: Rise of Voice search
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Minister of Defence on additional deployment and allegations of abuse
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Ramadaan during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sataar Parker - Spokesperson at Gatesville Mosque
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
CPS out to dodge court order
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of Legal for Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Understanding the role of the WHO in dealing with Global health issues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Precious Matsoso - Director General at Department of Health
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it afford-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown. 22 April 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
View all Politics
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 22 April 2020 7:52 PM
Your face may be your most significant privacy concern They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more. 22 April 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

Financial experts discuss whether the R500 billion stimulus announced by  President Cyril Ramaphosa can be implemented successfully. 



More episodes from The Money Show

Oil price below zero

21 April 2020 8:20 PM

Oil experts analyst the plunge of the global oil prices and its ramifications to the global economy. Economists argue that president Cyril Ramaphosa should end the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid 19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does SA ruling party's economic recovery plan look like?

20 April 2020 8:19 PM

Enoch Godongwana, ANC’s head Of economics transformation Committee discusses how the ruling party in trying to come with economic plans to bring the country out of a deep recession.  Prof. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science discusses what the government might have to do to stave off a recession. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Second phase of lockdowns starts

17 April 2020 7:21 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex, joins Bruce to look into what the next two weeks of lockdown may hold in for the SA Economy. Also the Best Bits of the week.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Starting SA’s economy again after a tight lockdown

16 April 2020 10:04 PM

Industry experts discuss how SA’s economy maybe restated after a tight lockdown. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Ninety One Asset Management explains why the country might need a significant stimulus package of at least 2% of GDP (equating to R100bn.)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The High Court rules against Discovery in favour of Liberty

15 April 2020 9:11 PM

David Munro, CEO of Liberty Holdings and Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Holdings SA discuss their court battle over court application by Discovery alleging that Liberty’s Wellness Bonus benefit infringed on Discovery Vitality trademarks and that Liberty was competing unlawfully.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB’s emergency 100 basis repo rate cut

14 April 2020 9:06 PM

Economists discuss the significance of the central bank’s surprise repo rate cut.  Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa discuss the impact of the extended lockdown period for the business sector caused by Covid-19 pandemic. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Tourism reeling from Covid-19 effects

9 April 2020 8:19 PM

SA Tourism’s Chief Executive, Sisa Ntshona discusses the economic ramifications of the coronavirus on South Africa’s tourism sector.   Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers and Kim Reid, CEO of Takealot.Com share a case for broadening essential goods for e-commerce during a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netcare Group’s St Augustine's hospital faces a Covid-19 outbreak

8 April 2020 8:19 PM

Dr. Richard Friedland, Netcare Group’s CEO talks about the investigation of Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital in KZN. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO updates Bruce Whitfield on grocery supply trends in South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relief package for the property sector and lockdown deadline looms

7 April 2020 8:22 PM

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry and Chairman at SAREIT Association (Reit - Real Estate Investment Trust) explains how the relief package for the property sector will serve retail tenants.  Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner of TomorrowToday and Professor Susan Goldstein, Deputy Director at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science discuss the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus maybe lifted. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3635, with 65 deaths

Local

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

Business Lifestyle

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

World celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day under COVID-19 cloud

22 April 2020 8:52 PM

Incidents of looting continue to plague various parts of Cape Town

22 April 2020 8:29 PM

GSK in Epping closes doors after several workers test positive for COVID-19

22 April 2020 8:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA