First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Edcon to file for business rescue Edcon says it has lost R2 billion since lockdown began and will reopen under Level 4 restrictions on Friday under business rescue. 29 April 2020 12:51 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 



More episodes from The Money Show

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Airline and hotel sector decimated by Covid 19

27 April 2020 8:19 PM

Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An explainer of the stimulus package and the Best Bits

24 April 2020 7:10 PM

National Treasury’s DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government, relax lockdown restrictions.

23 April 2020 8:20 PM

Business sector pleas with the government to relax lockdown restrictions implemented in order to reduce Covid 19 pandemic spread.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

22 April 2020 8:25 PM

Financial experts discuss whether the R500 billion stimulus announced by  President Cyril Ramaphosa can be implemented successfully. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oil price below zero

21 April 2020 8:20 PM

Oil experts analyst the plunge of the global oil prices and its ramifications to the global economy. Economists argue that president Cyril Ramaphosa should end the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid 19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does SA ruling party's economic recovery plan look like?

20 April 2020 8:19 PM

Enoch Godongwana, ANC’s head Of economics transformation Committee discusses how the ruling party in trying to come with economic plans to bring the country out of a deep recession.  Prof. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science discusses what the government might have to do to stave off a recession. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Second phase of lockdowns starts

17 April 2020 7:21 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex, joins Bruce to look into what the next two weeks of lockdown may hold in for the SA Economy. Also the Best Bits of the week.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Starting SA’s economy again after a tight lockdown

16 April 2020 10:04 PM

Industry experts discuss how SA’s economy maybe restated after a tight lockdown. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Ninety One Asset Management explains why the country might need a significant stimulus package of at least 2% of GDP (equating to R100bn.)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union

Lifestyle Business

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

Local

EWN Highlights

CTICC to become COVID-19 hospital when virus peaks in WC

29 April 2020 8:54 PM

Still no alcohol, cigarettes under level 4 lockdown - minister

29 April 2020 7:42 PM

LIVE BLOG: 30% of workers in manufacturing to be phased back in - Patel

29 April 2020 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA