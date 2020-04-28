First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic. Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic.
Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond
Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots' Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.
National Treasury's DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.
Business sector pleas with the government to relax lockdown restrictions implemented in order to reduce Covid 19 pandemic spread.
Financial experts discuss whether the R500 billion stimulus announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa can be implemented successfully.
Oil experts analyst the plunge of the global oil prices and its ramifications to the global economy. Economists argue that president Cyril Ramaphosa should end the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid 19.
Enoch Godongwana, ANC's head Of economics transformation Committee discusses how the ruling party in trying to come with economic plans to bring the country out of a deep recession. Prof. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science discusses what the government might have to do to stave off a recession.
Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex, joins Bruce to look into what the next two weeks of lockdown may hold in for the SA Economy. Also the Best Bits of the week.
Industry experts discuss how SA's economy maybe restated after a tight lockdown. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Ninety One Asset Management explains why the country might need a significant stimulus package of at least 2% of GDP (equating to R100bn.)