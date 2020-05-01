South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert Vaccine and immunology expert Dr Melinda Suchard says the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is only going to get higher... 4 May 2020 6:09 PM
There's no compelling reason why people can't buy alcohol, says policy expert Marjana Martinic, an international expert on alcohol policy, says South Africans should be allowed to buy booze and drink it at ho... 4 May 2020 5:40 PM
Charly’s Bakery sets up crowdfunding campaign with sweet rewards for all donors By donating towards the crowdfunding project, you qualify for a range of unique rewards and vouchers created by Charly’s Bakery. 4 May 2020 4:48 PM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 4 May 2020 8:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
South Africa's Purchasing Managers' Index crashes to all-time low.

South Africa's Purchasing Managers' Index crashes to all-time low.

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.



More episodes from The Money Show

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

SA's Airline and hotel sector decimated by Covid 19

27 April 2020 8:19 PM

27 April 2020 8:19 PM

Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.

An explainer of the stimulus package and the Best Bits

24 April 2020 7:10 PM

24 April 2020 7:10 PM

National Treasury’s DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.

Government, relax lockdown restrictions.

23 April 2020 8:20 PM

Business sector pleas with the government to relax lockdown restrictions implemented in order to reduce Covid 19 pandemic spread.

Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

22 April 2020 8:25 PM

22 April 2020 8:25 PM

Financial experts discuss whether the R500 billion stimulus announced by  President Cyril Ramaphosa can be implemented successfully. 

Oil price below zero

21 April 2020 8:20 PM

Oil experts analyst the plunge of the global oil prices and its ramifications to the global economy. Economists argue that president Cyril Ramaphosa should end the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid 19.

Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

EWN Highlights

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Masked and standing apart, the world creeps out of lockdown

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

