Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock, Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.
South Africa's seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country's mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy. Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently
Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic. Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic.
Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond
Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots' Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.
National Treasury's DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.
Business sector pleas with the government to relax lockdown restrictions implemented in order to reduce Covid 19 pandemic spread.
Financial experts discuss whether the R500 billion stimulus announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa can be implemented successfully.