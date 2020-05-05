Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19 Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed. 6 May 2020 12:52 PM
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
View all Politics
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
View all Business
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.



More episodes from The Money Show

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Airline and hotel sector decimated by Covid 19

27 April 2020 8:19 PM

Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An explainer of the stimulus package and the Best Bits

24 April 2020 7:10 PM

National Treasury’s DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government, relax lockdown restrictions.

23 April 2020 8:20 PM

Business sector pleas with the government to relax lockdown restrictions implemented in order to reduce Covid 19 pandemic spread.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO

6 May 2020 8:30 PM

Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

6 May 2020 8:16 PM

