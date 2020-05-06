Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Safety protocol on MyCiti buses
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153. 7 May 2020 9:18 PM
[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn? John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom. 7 May 2020 6:34 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19. 7 May 2020 6:02 PM
View all Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Politics
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy. 7 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office's former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.



More episodes from The Money Show

Calls for a phased opening of SA's economy

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

South Africa's Purchasing Managers' Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa's seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country's mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

SA's Airline and hotel sector decimated by Covid 19

27 April 2020 8:19 PM

Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots' Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.

An explainer of the stimulus package and the Best Bits

24 April 2020 7:10 PM

National Treasury's DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.

