Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar' Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 11 May 2020 6:46 PM
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus. 11 May 2020 5:24 PM
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19... 11 May 2020 4:20 PM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA’s bond market.  Dr Martyn Davies ,  Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.



A relook at Aid for Africa and Best Bits

8 May 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce talks to dr. Dambisa Moyo on aid for Africa in time of crisis. Also the best bits of the week. 

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

7 May 2020 8:23 PM

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.

Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Politics

EWN Highlights

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

