President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid 19 lockdown restrictions

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Debbie Schwemberger
Today at 10:45
Why its a good idea to open up SA's E-Commerce industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Drennan
Today at 11:32
US donates 1000 ventilators and medical equipment to South AFrica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19. 14 May 2020 10:37 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary. 14 May 2020 7:27 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid 19 lockdown restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid 19 lockdown restrictions

Economic experts preview President Ramaphosa’s economic impact on ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy. 



More episodes from The Money Show

Pick n Pay freezes dividend pay-out while SA runs out of business rescue practitioners

13 May 2020 1:33 PM

Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay’s CEO shares the group’s reasoning for holding onto about R850 million in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainty caused by Covid19.  Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys says South Africa urgently needs business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse.

Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 8:19 PM

Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA’s bond market.  Dr Martyn Davies ,  Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.

A relook at Aid for Africa and Best Bits

8 May 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce talks to dr. Dambisa Moyo on aid for Africa in time of crisis. Also the best bits of the week. 

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

7 May 2020 8:23 PM

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.

Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

14 May 2020 9:25 AM

Ramaphosa admits there’s been inefficiencies in govt’s response to COVID-19

14 May 2020 9:02 AM

Lesotho PM-in-waiting Majoro vows to make COVID-19 response his first priority

14 May 2020 8:21 AM

