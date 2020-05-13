Online retailers open up

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Online retailers open up

Online retailers open up

Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown.   Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh  look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.



More episodes from The Money Show

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid 19 lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020 8:24 PM

Economic experts preview President Ramaphosa’s economic impact on ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy. 

Pick n Pay freezes dividend pay-out while SA runs out of business rescue practitioners

13 May 2020 1:33 PM

Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay’s CEO shares the group’s reasoning for holding onto about R850 million in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainty caused by Covid19.  Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys says South Africa urgently needs business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse.

Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 8:19 PM

Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA’s bond market.  Dr Martyn Davies ,  Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.

A relook at Aid for Africa and Best Bits

8 May 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce talks to dr. Dambisa Moyo on aid for Africa in time of crisis. Also the best bits of the week. 

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

7 May 2020 8:23 PM

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.

Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

Trending

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

Business Opinion Local

Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

14 May 2020 7:28 PM

Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown

14 May 2020 7:21 PM

Black Business Council backs govt’s plans to move lockdown to level 3

14 May 2020 6:39 PM

