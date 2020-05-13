Online retailers open up

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy. Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

