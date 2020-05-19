Interest rates’ cycles in the age of a health pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn't stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlotte Raubenheimer
Latest Local
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
How the lockdown is like in the little town of Matjiesfontein (population 400) Werner Smit is the general manager of the Lord Milner Hotel, a popular attraction in the remote Karoo village of Matjiesfontein. 20 May 2020 5:05 PM
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Interest rates’ cycles in the age of a health pandemic

Interest rates’ cycles in the age of a health pandemic

Bruce Whitfield previews the SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates and the crippled economy during a global health pandemic. Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s maiden results.



More episodes from The Money Show

What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4 lockdowns?

19 May 2020 8:21 PM

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider looks at whether the gap between level 3 and 4 lockdowns differences are diminishing. Liza Eustace, Sector Head for Healthcare, Construction & Hospitality at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)  tells Bruce Whitfield that the private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

Business pleas with government to move quickly to level 2 as a matter of urgency

18 May 2020 8:18 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failures

Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping and EOH does intensive care in a box

15 May 2020 7:04 PM

Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, talks about the deal with Baby City, and Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH, talks baout EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box.

Online retailers open up

14 May 2020 8:24 PM

Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown.   Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh  look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid 19 lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020 8:24 PM

Economic experts preview President Ramaphosa’s economic impact on ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy. 

Pick n Pay freezes dividend pay-out while SA runs out of business rescue practitioners

13 May 2020 1:33 PM

Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay’s CEO shares the group’s reasoning for holding onto about R850 million in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainty caused by Covid19.  Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys says South Africa urgently needs business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse.

Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 8:19 PM

Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA’s bond market.  Dr Martyn Davies ,  Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.

A relook at Aid for Africa and Best Bits

8 May 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce talks to dr. Dambisa Moyo on aid for Africa in time of crisis. Also the best bits of the week. 

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

7 May 2020 8:23 PM

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

