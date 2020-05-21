Car manufacturing blues and Best Bits of the week

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments. 22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Car manufacturing blues and Best Bits of the week

Car manufacturing blues and Best Bits of the week

Bruce spoke to Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, about the car manufacturing industry. Also, a replay of the Best Bits of the week.



SARB Slashes interest rates by 0.5%

21 May 2020 8:53 PM

Economist review the central bank's decision to cut interest rates. Distell Group, Spar and Investec'c chief executives discus the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses.

Interest rates’ cycles in the age of a health pandemic

20 May 2020 8:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield previews the SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates and the crippled economy during a global health pandemic. Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s maiden results.

What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4 lockdowns?

19 May 2020 8:21 PM

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider looks at whether the gap between level 3 and 4 lockdowns differences are diminishing. Liza Eustace, Sector Head for Healthcare, Construction & Hospitality at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)  tells Bruce Whitfield that the private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

Business pleas with government to move quickly to level 2 as a matter of urgency

18 May 2020 8:18 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failures

Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping and EOH does intensive care in a box

15 May 2020 7:04 PM

Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, talks about the deal with Baby City, and Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH, talks baout EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box.

Online retailers open up

14 May 2020 8:24 PM

Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown.   Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh  look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid 19 lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020 8:24 PM

Economic experts preview President Ramaphosa’s economic impact on ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy. 

Pick n Pay freezes dividend pay-out while SA runs out of business rescue practitioners

13 May 2020 1:33 PM

Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay’s CEO shares the group’s reasoning for holding onto about R850 million in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainty caused by Covid19.  Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys says South Africa urgently needs business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse.

Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 8:19 PM

Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA’s bond market.  Dr Martyn Davies ,  Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.

Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA

Local

W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results

Local

Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms

Entertainment Lifestyle

Zondo Commission working at full steam despite lockdown, MPs told

22 May 2020 6:43 PM

DTI apologises for contradictory, confusing COVID-19 regulations

22 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mshengu confident KZN schools will be ready for teachers’ return on Monday

22 May 2020 5:55 PM

