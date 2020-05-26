Restaurants demand permits to operate under level 3 lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
What trauma & chronic stress (during lock down) does to the body
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claudia Roodt-
Today at 20:48
Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 21:07
Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Why churches open but not cinemas or theatres
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Mitchell’s Plain residents are outside looking for food, says soup kitchen boss Most poor people living in Mitchell’s Plain are more worried about where their next meal will come from than they are about Covid... 27 May 2020 5:13 PM
'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown. 27 May 2020 4:51 PM
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Local
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel. 27 May 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars) We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 27 May 2020 1:04 PM
Snow falls on Western Cape mountains – expect a chilly winter (SnowReportSA) "We’ve got ground-level snow in quite a few places," says Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. "We’re going to see a chilly winter." 27 May 2020 11:46 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Restaurants demand permits to operate under level 3 lockdown

Restaurants demand permits to operate under level 3 lockdown

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies.  Michel Aronoff,  MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s genesis and philosophy



More episodes from The Money Show

SA’s s GDP expected to plummet

26 May 2020 8:21 PM

South Africa’s economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists.  Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tiger brands and Netcare financial results during Covid 19

25 May 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Tiger Brands and Netcare Holdings chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through the companies financial results and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic of their businesses. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick’s investigative journalist discusses his new documentary, Influence, a film about the rise and fall of a public relations firm Bell Pollinger. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car manufacturing blues and Best Bits of the week

22 May 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, about the car manufacturing industry. Also, a replay of the Best Bits of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB Slashes interest rates by 0.5%

21 May 2020 8:53 PM

Economist review the central bank's decision to cut interest rates. Distell Group, Spar and Investec'c chief executives discus the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interest rates’ cycles in the age of a health pandemic

20 May 2020 8:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield previews the SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates and the crippled economy during a global health pandemic. Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s maiden results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4 lockdowns?

19 May 2020 8:21 PM

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider looks at whether the gap between level 3 and 4 lockdowns differences are diminishing. Liza Eustace, Sector Head for Healthcare, Construction & Hospitality at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)  tells Bruce Whitfield that the private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business pleas with government to move quickly to level 2 as a matter of urgency

18 May 2020 8:18 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failures

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping and EOH does intensive care in a box

15 May 2020 7:04 PM

Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, talks about the deal with Baby City, and Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH, talks baout EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online retailers open up

14 May 2020 8:24 PM

Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown.   Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh  look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

Local

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA plans $20.5bn of public works to spur economy - Mashatile

27 May 2020 7:36 PM

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa

27 May 2020 6:35 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

27 May 2020 6:31 PM

