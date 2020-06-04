Absa dumps PSL

Attorneys and business leaders discuss court’s ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutionalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield talks to business owners and power utility's chief operations about the businesses readiness for high businesses volumes as the SA's economy reopens under level 3 lockdown. Ryan O'Mahoney, Managing Director at GetSmarter talk about the difference between online learning and learning online
Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discusses economic policy directions for South Africa after the country was affected by a global health pandemic. Musician, Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies. Michel Aronoff, MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's genesis and philosophy
South Africa's economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists. Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel.
Chief executives of Tiger Brands and Netcare Holdings chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through the companies financial results and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic of their businesses. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick's investigative journalist discusses his new documentary, Influence, a film about the rise and fall of a public relations firm Bell Pollinger.
Bruce spoke to Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, about the car manufacturing industry. Also, a replay of the Best Bits of the week.
Economist review the central bank's decision to cut interest rates. Distell Group, Spar and Investec'c chief executives discus the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses.