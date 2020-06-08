Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

Today at 04:45 Living a full life with incontinence Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

125 125

Today at 05:10 Africa news update Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 05:20 Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 05:50 From the Continent with Africa.com Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Sokhu Sibiya

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Smoking cessation: It's not just about meds Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)

125 125

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesdays: Brands need to adapt to customers' new digital habits Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Grant Lapping

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Groote Schuur in crisis says Nehawu Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Eric Kweleta

125 125

Today at 07:20 Untitled: Collins Khosa case in focus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe

125 125

Today at 08:07 Gang activity getting back to normal with easing of lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

125 125

Today at 08:21 What happens when the rules don’t make sense? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kris Dobie - Senior Manager: Organisational Ethics at The Ethics Institute

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Minneapolis vow to disband police department Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

125 125