Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
The Money Show
Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

16 June 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce spoke to Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty at Wits, Catherine Burns on the effect of epidemics on economies over centuries. Also Employee Experience Specialist Andy Golding on how the world of work is changing post Covid. 


Youth unemployment under the spotlight

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise questions whether the private sector and government are asking the right questions when its comes to resolving high youth unemployment in SA. Elmar Conradie, CEO of Flysafair shares how the airline has prepared for going back to business.

Zero-based budgeting and the Best Bits

12 June 2020 7:12 PM

Bruce spoke to dr. Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services, about what is would take to negotiate the national budget from scratch. Also a replay of some of the best bits of the week

Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

11 June 2020 8:21 PM

Siya Biniza, Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa and Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discuss the widening wealth inequalities and analyse calls to the scrapping of inter-generational inheritance. 

National Planning Commission on Post-Covid SA

10 June 2020 8:23 PM

Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency shares possible scenarios for the local economy post the global health pandemic.   Jonathan Smit, Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast discusses the genesis of the company

Mining during a global pandemic

9 June 2020 8:20 PM

Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic. 

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

8 June 2020 8:23 PM

Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her  investigative book on the cigarette industry.

Just how are SA's airlines gearing up and the Best Bits of the week

5 June 2020 7:13 PM

Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.

Absa dumps PSL

4 June 2020 8:26 PM

Songezo Zibi,  Acting group executive of marketing and corporate relations shares reasons why the lender decided to end its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship 

Nationwide lockdown 3 & 4 regulations deemed

3 June 2020 8:20 PM

Attorneys and business leaders discuss court’s ruling that gave government two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations  put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal. Court ruled them unconstitutional 

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

DA calls for immediate release of SAA’s business rescue plan

16 June 2020 7:43 PM

Govt isn’t planning on re-introducing ban on alcohol sales – Zulu

16 June 2020 7:28 PM

COVID-19 patient goes missing from quarantine facility in PE

16 June 2020 5:35 PM

