Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer
Jody Abrahams - Actor
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:25
Father's day part 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Jaco van Schalkwyk - founder at Character Company
Today at 21:15
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Samsung launches app to measure blood pressure with wearable device
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dad walks
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

18 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the CEOs of Ocean Basket and Sun International on the lifting on regulations in these industries. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks about her new TV gig as well as her impressions of the impact on Covid on the economy.


Big arrests on VBS case and Shapeshifter: Kamers-Makers

17 June 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Pauli van Wyk and Forensics experts Steven Powell on the VBS arrests today. Kamers-Makers founder Wanda du Toit explains how this artisan market is pivoting post Covid. 

Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

16 June 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce spoke to Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty at Wits, Catherine Burns on the effect of epidemics on economies over centuries. Also Employee Experience Specialist Andy Golding on how the world of work is changing post Covid. 

Youth unemployment under the spotlight

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise questions whether the private sector and government are asking the right questions when its comes to resolving high youth unemployment in SA. Elmar Conradie, CEO of Flysafair shares how the airline has prepared for going back to business.

Zero-based budgeting and the Best Bits

12 June 2020 7:12 PM

Bruce spoke to dr. Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services, about what is would take to negotiate the national budget from scratch. Also a replay of some of the best bits of the week

Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

11 June 2020 8:21 PM

Siya Biniza, Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa and Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discuss the widening wealth inequalities and analyse calls to the scrapping of inter-generational inheritance. 

National Planning Commission on Post-Covid SA

10 June 2020 8:23 PM

Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency shares possible scenarios for the local economy post the global health pandemic.   Jonathan Smit, Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast discusses the genesis of the company

Mining during a global pandemic

9 June 2020 8:20 PM

Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic. 

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by 172%

8 June 2020 8:23 PM

Experts discuss the ripple effects exorbitant prices on taxi fares on commuters and the economy. Telita Snyckers, Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits talks about her  investigative book on the cigarette industry.

Just how are SA's airlines gearing up and the Best Bits of the week

5 June 2020 7:13 PM

Linden Birns from Plane Talking talks to Bruce about business air travel opening up. Also four clips from the best interviews on the week.

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

IFP not impressed with further easing of lockdown regulations

18 June 2020 7:53 PM

Kganyago optimistic about SA’s economic growth post-COVID-19

18 June 2020 7:31 PM

Gauteng cooperative governance dept gets over R6.1b for 2020/21

18 June 2020 7:06 PM

