Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

Today at 04:45
Update from SASSA on the R350 grant
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Wine exports hamstrung by Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: refurbished computers in demand due to more people working from home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wale Arewa - CEO at Xperien Asset Recovery Management
Today at 07:07
NDPP's victory in Transnet corruption probe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala - NDPP spokesperson
Today at 07:20
SABC jobs on the line
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - Communication Workers Union Gen Sec
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
SA Airlink v SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 08:21
Are food prices coming down?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has shut down nine licensing centres until further notice. 22 June 2020 2:52 PM
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the group's results, to Johannes le Roux, Founder of the Duchess, about how the Covid regulations have affected their non-alcoholic drinks business and singer Zakes Bantwini on money and business.


A new private airline planned for SA, a terrible setback for SA's labour market and the Best Bits of the week

19 June 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to airline entrepreneur and Founder of Kulula Gidon Novick about his plans for a new airline, labour analyst Gavin Brown gave a start perspective on the jobs situation and clips from the best moments of this week's Money Show.

Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

18 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the CEOs of Ocean Basket and Sun International on the lifting on regulations in these industries. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks about her new TV gig as well as her impressions of the impact on Covid on the economy.

Big arrests on VBS case and Shapeshifter: Kamers-Makers

17 June 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Pauli van Wyk and Forensics experts Steven Powell on the VBS arrests today. Kamers-Makers founder Wanda du Toit explains how this artisan market is pivoting post Covid. 

Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

16 June 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce spoke to Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty at Wits, Catherine Burns on the effect of epidemics on economies over centuries. Also Employee Experience Specialist Andy Golding on how the world of work is changing post Covid. 

Youth unemployment under the spotlight

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise questions whether the private sector and government are asking the right questions when its comes to resolving high youth unemployment in SA. Elmar Conradie, CEO of Flysafair shares how the airline has prepared for going back to business.

Zero-based budgeting and the Best Bits

12 June 2020 7:12 PM

Bruce spoke to dr. Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services, about what is would take to negotiate the national budget from scratch. Also a replay of some of the best bits of the week

Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

11 June 2020 8:21 PM

Siya Biniza, Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa and Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discuss the widening wealth inequalities and analyse calls to the scrapping of inter-generational inheritance. 

National Planning Commission on Post-Covid SA

10 June 2020 8:23 PM

Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency shares possible scenarios for the local economy post the global health pandemic.   Jonathan Smit, Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast discusses the genesis of the company

Mining during a global pandemic

9 June 2020 8:20 PM

Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa shares how the mining industry is dealing with outbreak of Covid-19 in the sector. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer talks about the challenges of managing staff during a global health pandemic. 

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Local

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

2 trucks set alight in Dunoon, disrupting traffic flow on N7

22 June 2020 9:22 PM

Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter didn’t think he’d contract COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:43 PM

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

