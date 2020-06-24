Emergency budget tabled

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools 24 June 2020 7:15 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
The Money Show
Emergency budget tabled

Emergency budget tabled

24 June 2020 8:21 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse SA Finance Minister’s emergency budget. Shapeshiter: Mpodumo Doubada, founder of  AskThuto


Swelling jobless rate and How it works: emotions and investing

23 June 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce spoke to Nazmeera Moola from Ninety One about the state of the SA workforce. Momentum Investments Paul Nixon talks about how our investment behaviour is affected by Covid panic. 

Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the group's results, to Johannes le Roux, Founder of the Duchess, about how the Covid regulations have affected their non-alcoholic drinks business and singer Zakes Bantwini on money and business.

A new private airline planned for SA, a terrible setback for SA's labour market and the Best Bits of the week

19 June 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to airline entrepreneur and Founder of Kulula Gidon Novick about his plans for a new airline, labour analyst Gavin Brown gave a start perspective on the jobs situation and clips from the best moments of this week's Money Show.

Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

18 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the CEOs of Ocean Basket and Sun International on the lifting on regulations in these industries. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks about her new TV gig as well as her impressions of the impact on Covid on the economy.

Big arrests on VBS case and Shapeshifter: Kamers-Makers

17 June 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Pauli van Wyk and Forensics experts Steven Powell on the VBS arrests today. Kamers-Makers founder Wanda du Toit explains how this artisan market is pivoting post Covid. 

Epidemics and the economy and How it works: the world of work

16 June 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce spoke to Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty at Wits, Catherine Burns on the effect of epidemics on economies over centuries. Also Employee Experience Specialist Andy Golding on how the world of work is changing post Covid. 

Youth unemployment under the spotlight

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise questions whether the private sector and government are asking the right questions when its comes to resolving high youth unemployment in SA. Elmar Conradie, CEO of Flysafair shares how the airline has prepared for going back to business.

Zero-based budgeting and the Best Bits

12 June 2020 7:12 PM

Bruce spoke to dr. Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services, about what is would take to negotiate the national budget from scratch. Also a replay of some of the best bits of the week

Time To Disrupt Intergeneration Transfers Of Wealth

11 June 2020 8:21 PM

Siya Biniza, Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa and Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex discuss the widening wealth inequalities and analyse calls to the scrapping of inter-generational inheritance. 

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

Local

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls

Lifestyle Business

2 more WC health workers succumb to COVID-19

24 June 2020 9:18 PM

Bring it on: Malema invites group of journos to interrogate him on VBS saga

24 June 2020 9:07 PM

PSC warns against ill-treatment of citizens by law enforcement, health workers

24 June 2020 8:43 PM

