JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland


More episodes from The Money Show

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New regulations for restaurants and casinos and the Best Bits of the week

26 June 2020 7:43 PM

Bruce spoke to Wendy Alberts from the restaurant industry about their its first response on the latest regulations. Also a replay of some of the best interviews from the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant regulations under Level 3 ockdown unknown

25 June 2020 8:18 PM

Grace Harding, spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket tells Bruce Whitfield why there is long wait for restaurant regulations under level three and the toll it has on the industry. Stefan le Roux,  Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais takes Bruce Whitfield through the court order that requires the Deeds Office to function optimally within restrictions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emergency budget tabled

24 June 2020 8:21 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse SA Finance Minister’s emergency budget. Shapeshiter: Mpodumo Doubada, founder of  AskThuto

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Swelling jobless rate and How it works: emotions and investing

23 June 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce spoke to Nazmeera Moola from Ninety One about the state of the SA workforce. Momentum Investments Paul Nixon talks about how our investment behaviour is affected by Covid panic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the group's results, to Johannes le Roux, Founder of the Duchess, about how the Covid regulations have affected their non-alcoholic drinks business and singer Zakes Bantwini on money and business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new private airline planned for SA, a terrible setback for SA's labour market and the Best Bits of the week

19 June 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to airline entrepreneur and Founder of Kulula Gidon Novick about his plans for a new airline, labour analyst Gavin Brown gave a start perspective on the jobs situation and clips from the best moments of this week's Money Show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Salons, restaurants and hotels may open and Magda Wierzycka new judge on The Apprentice

18 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the CEOs of Ocean Basket and Sun International on the lifting on regulations in these industries. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks about her new TV gig as well as her impressions of the impact on Covid on the economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital

Local

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

81 killed in violence after death of Ethiopian singer

1 July 2020 8:54 PM

Over 160,000 coronavirus cases reported every day in past week, a record: WHO

1 July 2020 7:57 PM

UN adopts resolution calling for pandemic-related halt to conflicts

1 July 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA