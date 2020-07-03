Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Donate blood for Mandela Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 07:07
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sara Black - Education Policy Analyst and Teacher at ...
Today at 07:45
#WeAreDyingHere stage production tackles the prevalence of GBV
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas
Today at 08:10
Sadtu calls Grade R, 6 and 11s back to school a regrettable move
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of Secretariat at Sadtu
Today at 08:45
Weekend sports interview: Formula 1 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies: Escape from Pretoria
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Smacked and Hooked
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Latest Local
[WATCH] Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar The disorientated seal that banged on the door of Pakalolo in Table View this week is being rehabilitated at the Hout Bay Seal Res... 4 July 2020 2:41 PM
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation Cape Town-based comedian Carl Weber lost his in-laws to Covid-19 last month, just five days apart. His wife also tested positive f... 4 July 2020 10:21 AM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

Bruce spoke to Jacques Du Plessis, Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare, about the capacity of the private hospital group to treat patients with Covid. We also replay some of the best bits of the week. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 8:27 PM

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises discusses deal struck with some of the union leaders and the restructuring of South African Airways.  Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New regulations for restaurants and casinos and the Best Bits of the week

26 June 2020 7:43 PM

Bruce spoke to Wendy Alberts from the restaurant industry about their its first response on the latest regulations. Also a replay of some of the best interviews from the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant regulations under Level 3 ockdown unknown

25 June 2020 8:18 PM

Grace Harding, spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket tells Bruce Whitfield why there is long wait for restaurant regulations under level three and the toll it has on the industry. Stefan le Roux,  Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais takes Bruce Whitfield through the court order that requires the Deeds Office to function optimally within restrictions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emergency budget tabled

24 June 2020 8:21 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse SA Finance Minister’s emergency budget. Shapeshiter: Mpodumo Doubada, founder of  AskThuto

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Swelling jobless rate and How it works: emotions and investing

23 June 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce spoke to Nazmeera Moola from Ninety One about the state of the SA workforce. Momentum Investments Paul Nixon talks about how our investment behaviour is affected by Covid panic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom results, the Duchess on non-alcohol drinks sales and Make Money Mondays: Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce spoke to the Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the group's results, to Johannes le Roux, Founder of the Duchess, about how the Covid regulations have affected their non-alcoholic drinks business and singer Zakes Bantwini on money and business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation

Local

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD

Local

EWN Highlights

China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law

4 July 2020 7:37 PM

Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority

4 July 2020 6:48 PM

Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs

4 July 2020 6:25 PM

