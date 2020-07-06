VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
View all Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

6 July 2020 8:19 PM

Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank.  Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money


More episodes from The Money Show

Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

Bruce spoke to Jacques Du Plessis, Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare, about the capacity of the private hospital group to treat patients with Covid. We also replay some of the best bits of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Few unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 8:27 PM

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises discusses deal struck with some of the union leaders and the restructuring of South African Airways.  Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JSE slaps Tongaat Hulett on the wrist. Kauai’s parent company enters the chicken market.

1 July 2020 8:24 PM

Rob Rose, Financial Mail’s analyses the JSE’s decision to fine Tongaat-Hulett R7.5-million for publishing falsified financial results from 2011 to 2018.  Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, parent company to Kauai expand its business. Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA releases first quarter GDP figures. How it works: Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:21 PM

Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, at Gibs analyses the latest GDP figures that show South Africa economy feel deeper into recession. Alex Thomson, Co-Founder of Naked Insurance talks about his business is disrupting the sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Enterprises ditches SAA restructuring forum.

29 June 2020 8:20 PM

Analysts discuss the effects of Public Enterprises decision to stop taking part in SAA restructuring forum, Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New regulations for restaurants and casinos and the Best Bits of the week

26 June 2020 7:43 PM

Bruce spoke to Wendy Alberts from the restaurant industry about their its first response on the latest regulations. Also a replay of some of the best interviews from the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant regulations under Level 3 ockdown unknown

25 June 2020 8:18 PM

Grace Harding, spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket tells Bruce Whitfield why there is long wait for restaurant regulations under level three and the toll it has on the industry. Stefan le Roux,  Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais takes Bruce Whitfield through the court order that requires the Deeds Office to function optimally within restrictions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emergency budget tabled

24 June 2020 8:21 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse SA Finance Minister’s emergency budget. Shapeshiter: Mpodumo Doubada, founder of  AskThuto

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Swelling jobless rate and How it works: emotions and investing

23 June 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce spoke to Nazmeera Moola from Ninety One about the state of the SA workforce. Momentum Investments Paul Nixon talks about how our investment behaviour is affected by Covid panic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle Entertainment

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Lifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:37 PM

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA