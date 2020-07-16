SA ministers commit to raise funds for a new national airline.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liabl... 16 July 2020 5:32 PM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
SA ministers commit to raise funds for a new national airline.

SA ministers commit to raise funds for a new national airline.

16 July 2020 8:24 PM

Economists analyse SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commitment to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline. Norman Drieselmann, CEO of  Retailability reveals reasons why the company sees growth in the country’s fashion retail sector


SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years. Insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.

15 July 2020 8:20 PM

Economists analyse the impact of 16-year low inflation rates. Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa  says insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.

SAA Business Plan approved, and new CEO appointed. Relationship be between government and business sector put under the spotlight

14 July 2020 8:22 PM

Aviation experts and unions talk about SAA new business rescue plan and the appointment of a new CEO. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA on  How it works discusses the relationship between business and government

Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Foschini buys Edcon’s JET. Make Money Monday personality: Dineo Langa

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Business sector responds to government’s shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon’s Jet

B4SA share its economic plan and the Best Bits of the week

10 July 2020 7:01 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), talked about its proposals for an economic plan. And Bruce replayed some of the best bits of audio the week.

Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 8:19 PM

Andre de Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa.  Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.

Café Chameleon’s fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:19 PM

Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking

Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival. Santam’s insurers clashes with shareholders. How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:23 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon discusses his fate after business rescue completion of the owner of JET and Edgars which just sold part of the business to rivals. Tracey Davies, director of Just Share, shareholder activist questions Santam board about Covid claims at the annual general meeting. 

VBS Mutual Bank’s chairman opens up on the collapse of the bank. The tax man can no longer order a bank to pay over your tax debt

6 July 2020 8:19 PM

Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism talk about his exclusive interview with the former chairman of VBS Mutual bank.  Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money

Netcare says demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients is increasing and the Best Bits of the week

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

Bruce spoke to Jacques Du Plessis, Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare, about the capacity of the private hospital group to treat patients with Covid. We also replay some of the best bits of the week. 

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

Business Lifestyle

'A tough 18 months lie ahead for SA economy'- Allianz economist

16 July 2020 9:16 PM

Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Eskom says no load shedding for the rest of the week

16 July 2020 7:36 PM

