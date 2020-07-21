SA Finance minister has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula. 21 July 2020 6:27 PM
WC's 3rd Covid-19 field hospital opens its doors at Brackengate John Maytham speaks to clinical manager Dr Barry Smith about the Brackengate field hosptial currently treating 14 patients... 21 July 2020 5:09 PM
Mobile testing booths rolled out across Cape Town's Covid-19 'hotspot' areas The City of Cape Town is rolling out coronavirus testing booths at 17 identified clinics across the city. 21 July 2020 4:47 PM
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol' CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted. 21 July 2020 1:21 PM
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive' "Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government." 21 July 2020 1:19 PM
Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles? The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad. 21 July 2020 2:34 PM
More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds Desperate smokers are forking out as much as R300 for a pack of 20 while some are sharing loose cigarettes, according to research. 21 July 2020 3:10 PM
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants' South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with? 21 July 2020 9:31 AM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles? The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad. 21 July 2020 2:34 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
SA Finance minister has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA

SA Finance minister has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA
21 July 2020 8:26 PM

21 July 2020 8:26 PM

Clare Searle, Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College discusses Online Learning works compared to learning online.   Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance discusses the response to from Finance minister Mboweni that he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA


Alcohol industry seeing double on sudden alcohol ban
20 July 2020 8:32 PM

20 July 2020 8:32 PM

Alcohol industry lobby groups reflect on the ban of sales and distribution of alcohol sales.  Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money ara

Mining managing health and safety and the best bits of the week
17 July 2020 7:10 PM

17 July 2020 7:10 PM

Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, talked about what this industry is doing to prevent deaths. Bruce also replayed some of the highlights of this week. 

SA ministers commit to raise funds for a new national airline.
16 July 2020 8:24 PM

16 July 2020 8:24 PM

Economists analyse SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commitment to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline. Norman Drieselmann, CEO of  Retailability reveals reasons why the company sees growth in the country's fashion retail sector

SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years. Insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.
15 July 2020 8:20 PM

15 July 2020 8:20 PM

Economists analyse the impact of 16-year low inflation rates. Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa  says insurers may be reconsidering their position on Covid19 coverage.

SAA Business Plan approved, and new CEO appointed. Relationship be between government and business sector put under the spotlight
14 July 2020 8:22 PM

14 July 2020 8:22 PM

Aviation experts and unions talk about SAA new business rescue plan and the appointment of a new CEO. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA on  How it works discusses the relationship between business and government

Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Foschini buys Edcon's JET. Make Money Monday personality: Dineo Langa
13 July 2020 8:19 PM

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Business sector responds to government's shock surprise on the ban of alcohol sales and distribution. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager with 36ONE Asset Management analyses the acquisition of Edcon's Jet

B4SA share its economic plan and the Best Bits of the week
10 July 2020 7:01 PM

10 July 2020 7:01 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), talked about its proposals for an economic plan. And Bruce replayed some of the best bits of audio the week.

Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
9 July 2020 8:19 PM

9 July 2020 8:19 PM

Andre de Ruyter, Eskom's CEO tells of the challenges Eskom faces in supplying electricity to South Africa.  Craig Freer, Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox shares some of the possible solutions for power crisis for people working at home.

Café Chameleon's fights with insurers. Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
8 July 2020 8:19 PM

8 July 2020 8:19 PM

Ren Dunster, Partner at Dunsters Attorneys shares the story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer, Guard Risk. Daniel Mminele, CEO of Absa Group talks to Bruce Whitfield about his career path in banking

'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds

Lifestyle Local

ADSL ending 1 September if you have fibre in your area

Local

Coronavirus vaccine developers vow diversity in clinical trials
21 July 2020 8:50 PM

21 July 2020 8:50 PM

Manufacturing will help SA rebuild post COVID-19, says Motlanthe
21 July 2020 8:45 PM

21 July 2020 8:45 PM

Double life sentence for rapist Amor Van Greunen
21 July 2020 8:36 PM

21 July 2020 8:36 PM

