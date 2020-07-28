Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

Streaming issues? Report here
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why Head of Ezintsha at Wits University, Professor Francois Venter, says testing for Covid-19 is waste of time, money, and hospital re... 28 July 2020 6:26 PM
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to... 28 July 2020 2:53 PM
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council "Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu. 28 July 2020 12:58 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
The Money Show
Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

28 July 2020 8:12 PM

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities


Africa Business Focus

28 July 2020 7:35 PM

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa at Work 9 Business Consultancy)

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

28 July 2020 7:22 PM

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert 

Kumba released results saying it adapted it's business quickly and to comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19

28 July 2020 6:54 PM

Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

Market Commentary

28 July 2020 6:37 PM

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth  and Investments at First National Bank

Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelming negative?

28 July 2020 6:30 PM

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)

IMF throws R70.6 billions Sa's way to help fight Covid-19

28 July 2020 6:23 PM

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute of Business Science

Anglo America Platinum;s CEO on mining. Santam pays out R1billion. Saki Macozoma, business and political veteran on early money lessons

27 July 2020 8:21 PM

Anglo America Platinum news CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results. Santam decide to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries. Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma, business and political veteran early lessons about money and investing.

Consol feeling the brunt alcohol ban. Independent Schools continue to operate

24 July 2020 7:10 PM

Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass discuss the effect of alcohol ban on manufacturing of glass. Bailey Thomson Blake, chief of schools at Sparks schools update Bruce Whitfield on Spark Schools operations under lockdown 

SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 0.25%. AGAIN

23 July 2020 8:22 PM

Economists and lenders analyses the effect of the interest rate cut on SA’s economy. SA food service suppliers teaming up to support the restoration of the industry

Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why

Local

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

Business Opinion Local Politics

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

GALLERY: ANC leaders take Andrew Mlangeni's body home

28 July 2020 7:30 PM

Business rescue practitioners ready to hand SAA over, but no word on R10.3bn

28 July 2020 6:58 PM

NC family farm attack: Police find elderly couple's bodies

28 July 2020 6:17 PM

