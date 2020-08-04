Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment

Today at 12:10 Have we reached our peak? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 Lebanon Explosion: Journalist in Beirut tells us what is happening on the ground. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jihan Kaisi- Journalist based in Beirut

Today at 12:12 BAT court case begins The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...

Today at 12:15 How has the vape industry been affected by the tobacco ban? VPASA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA

Today at 12:15 Explainer: Where are we now? Have we reached the peak? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

Today at 12:23 WC lifestyle audits The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

Today at 12:27 Beirut explosion - what happened The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nathalie Bucher

Sana M

Today at 12:27 Covid-19 corruption: ANC NEC embarrassed by allegations, says public outrage is justified The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson

Today at 12:37 SANPUD calls for local support & funding to address the growing needs of people who use drugs (exacerbated by Covid-19) The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs

Today at 12:37 South Africans losing faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of Covid-19 - report The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.

Today at 12:40 Could the liquor ban be lifted soon? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)

Today at 12:41 Taking a deeper look at KZN Crime stats: What is going on in the province. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Greg Arde Journalist and Author of War Party – How the ANC’s political killing are breaking SA

Today at 12:45 Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 12:52 SCA tells government to respond to FITA's bid for appeal on tobacco ban by Friday The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman

Today at 12:56 SA's national parks open for stayovers from next week The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson

Today at 13:20 The NSPCA says there's no such thing as ‘ethical’ live sheep exports Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marcelle Meredith

Marcelle Meredith - Executive Director at NSPCA

Today at 13:32 Learn to Earn Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Genevieve Kruger

Today at 13:45 Cars with Ciro Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Today at 15:20 Namibia's missing cigarettes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...

Today at 15:40 Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...

Today at 16:10 Senior NPA officials who lied are still employed Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacques Pauw

Today at 16:20 Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Donald

Today at 16:55 Covid-free fitness pods Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Schuyler Vorster

Today at 17:20 National Ventilator Project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska

Today at 17:46 Madiba shirt factory making masks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dylan Rothschild

Today at 18:13 JSE results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Munro - CEO at Liberty

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Today at 19:19 Consumer corner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

