Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARC to form South Africa’s first black-owned bank

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin with Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson of South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) and Paediatrician at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 11:05
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
ronald lamola
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Today at 13:20
3 weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Latest Local
Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently. 7 August 2020 9:11 AM
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy. 7 August 2020 7:19 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all Local
SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman. 7 August 2020 8:27 AM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with allege... 6 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It's not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut . 6 August 2020 1:36 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state's brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' "This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARC to form South Africa’s first black-owned bank

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARC to form South Africa’s first black-owned bank

8 August 2018 6:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandile Shabalala (CEO, TymeDigital) and Johan van der Merwe (co-CEO, ARC).


More episodes from The Money Show

MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

6 August 2020 8:22 PM

MTN’s CFO, Ralph Mupita takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the decision to exit the Middle East. Whitey Basson, Shoprite Holdings’s former CEO  is part of Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai). He talks about Saai courtroom fight with government over alcohol sales ban. 

Liberty Holdings and JSE tld interims wobbles after a serious by Covid-19

5 August 2020 8:22 PM

Chief executives of Liberty Holdings and JSE tld take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ interim results and share the effects of Covid-19 on their respective businesses.   This week’s Shapeshifter, Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun share the history of his family business.

Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment

4 August 2020 9:23 PM

Business sector experts discuss the implications of big corporate companies freezing investment plans while some dis-invest in South Africa.   Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how macro geopolitical and economic trends work.

SIU files court papers to recover R3.8-billion. Shoprite announces plans to exit Nigeria after 15 years

3 August 2020 8:19 PM

Forensic experts analyse Eskom and the SIU’s process to get money back from some of the power utility’s former executives.  Dianna Games, Chief Executive at Africa At Work explains the significance of Shoprite Holdings exiting from Nigeria after 15 years.

Crime Stats release. Bruce drills down into business, finance and commercial crimes and the Best Bits of the week

31 July 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce spoke to Fouche Burgers from Business Against Crime South Africa about the latest numbers. He also replayed some of the best bits of the week. 

Anglo American takes a hit from Covid-19

30 July 2020 8:24 PM

Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and explains the bruising from the Covid-19 pandemic.  Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) analyses new tourism guidelines under level 3 which allows people to travel within their provinces.

Importance of “death folder” and shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

29 July 2020 8:21 PM

Kristia Van Heerden, CEO of Just One Lap and host of the Fat Wallet podcast discusses how one should go about setting up a “death folder” and getting final affairs in order.  Shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, a leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom discusses his career path and wishes for SA.  

IMF approves R70billion to SA, but citizens are skeptical on how the money with be used

29 July 2020 2:04 PM

Economic experts analyse the implications of the IMF loan and Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) explains why south African are cynical that the money will go to where it is intended. Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

28 July 2020 8:12 PM

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities

Africa Business Focus

28 July 2020 7:35 PM

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa at Work 9 Business Consultancy)

EWN Highlights

4.4 mn S. Africans have received R350 COVID-19 grant, says Sassa

7 August 2020 9:48 AM

Beirut Eyewitnesses liken explosion to scene from apocalyptic movie

7 August 2020 9:28 AM

SA records 306 more COVID-19 deaths and over 8,000 new cases

7 August 2020 9:24 AM

