Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers, and how it is affecting your pension. Also the extended Best Bits

Latest Local
[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province. 7 August 2020 6:28 PM
Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way Judgment has been reserved in the lastest major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products. 7 August 2020 5:42 PM
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ba... 7 August 2020 3:29 PM
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers, and how it is affecting your pension. Also the extended Best Bits

Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers, and how it is affecting your pension. Also the extended Best Bits

7 August 2020 7:14 PM

Market Analyst Philip Short on the effect on Trump's ban on WeChat and that effect on Tencent and Naspers. Also the new extended Best Bits of some of the interviews of the week. 


MTN throws in thMTN throws in the towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban. e towel in the Middle East. Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) fights government over alcohol sales ban.

6 August 2020 8:22 PM

MTN’s CFO, Ralph Mupita takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the decision to exit the Middle East. Whitey Basson, Shoprite Holdings’s former CEO  is part of Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai). He talks about Saai courtroom fight with government over alcohol sales ban. 

Liberty Holdings and JSE tld interims wobbles after a serious by Covid-19

5 August 2020 8:22 PM

Chief executives of Liberty Holdings and JSE tld take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ interim results and share the effects of Covid-19 on their respective businesses.   This week’s Shapeshifter, Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun share the history of his family business.

Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment

4 August 2020 9:23 PM

Business sector experts discuss the implications of big corporate companies freezing investment plans while some dis-invest in South Africa.   Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how macro geopolitical and economic trends work.

SIU files court papers to recover R3.8-billion. Shoprite announces plans to exit Nigeria after 15 years

3 August 2020 8:19 PM

Forensic experts analyse Eskom and the SIU’s process to get money back from some of the power utility’s former executives.  Dianna Games, Chief Executive at Africa At Work explains the significance of Shoprite Holdings exiting from Nigeria after 15 years.

Crime Stats release. Bruce drills down into business, finance and commercial crimes and the Best Bits of the week

31 July 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce spoke to Fouche Burgers from Business Against Crime South Africa about the latest numbers. He also replayed some of the best bits of the week. 

Anglo American takes a hit from Covid-19

30 July 2020 8:24 PM

Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and explains the bruising from the Covid-19 pandemic.  Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) analyses new tourism guidelines under level 3 which allows people to travel within their provinces.

Importance of “death folder” and shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

29 July 2020 8:21 PM

Kristia Van Heerden, CEO of Just One Lap and host of the Fat Wallet podcast discusses how one should go about setting up a “death folder” and getting final affairs in order.  Shapeshifter, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, a leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom discusses his career path and wishes for SA.  

IMF approves R70billion to SA, but citizens are skeptical on how the money with be used

29 July 2020 2:04 PM

Economic experts analyse the implications of the IMF loan and Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) explains why south African are cynical that the money will go to where it is intended. Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

28 July 2020 8:12 PM

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong leader in new offensive on China

7 August 2020 8:22 PM

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in port blast

7 August 2020 7:11 PM

Zondo Commmission told company behind FS asbestos project had no accreditation

7 August 2020 6:48 PM

