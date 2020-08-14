SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet and the Best Bits of the week

Reggie Sibiya, CEO Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa discusses the plight on furl retailers as fuel sales plummet by 50% due to the coronavirus pandemic. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday explains what might happen to economies as they emerge from lockdownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists and business owner analyse the economic and political state of SA. They discuss what it will take to prop up the economy again. Shapeshifter, Nick Booth, CEO of Corobrik talks about his career path and what inspires him.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Investigative Journalist report on Former finance minister Des van Rooyen and former DG Lungisa Fuzile’s testimonies at the state capture commission. Adriaan Basson, News 24’s editor-in-chief discusses how news websites paywalls will operate as news consumption evolves.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tributes to veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Financial experts discuss financial advantages and disadvantages women face. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES) talks about what shaped her views on saving and investing moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Market Analyst Philip Short on the effect on Trump's ban on WeChat and that effect on Tencent and Naspers. Also the new extended Best Bits of some of the interviews of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
MTN’s CFO, Ralph Mupita takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the decision to exit the Middle East. Whitey Basson, Shoprite Holdings’s former CEO is part of Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai). He talks about Saai courtroom fight with government over alcohol sales ban.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Liberty Holdings and JSE tld take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ interim results and share the effects of Covid-19 on their respective businesses. This week’s Shapeshifter, Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun share the history of his family business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business sector experts discuss the implications of big corporate companies freezing investment plans while some dis-invest in South Africa. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how macro geopolitical and economic trends work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Forensic experts analyse Eskom and the SIU’s process to get money back from some of the power utility’s former executives. Dianna Games, Chief Executive at Africa At Work explains the significance of Shoprite Holdings exiting from Nigeria after 15 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST