Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

Latest Local
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Afric... 24 August 2020 7:04 PM
SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the Na... 24 August 2020 6:30 PM
'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book' With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice... 24 August 2020 5:32 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. 24 August 2020 1:56 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

Daniel Mminele, Absa Group’s CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.


South African Institute of Chartered Accountants terminates Anoj Singh's membership and Best Bits of the week

21 August 2020 7:16 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.

Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 8:21 PM

Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19  on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid

Experian SA, credit information services agency, suffers a massive data breach

19 August 2020 8:24 PM

Experian South Africa’s CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)’s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers.   Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path -  from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost

Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e health platform Guidepost

19 August 2020 8:15 PM

Guest: Graham Rowe/ CEO and Co founder at Guidepost 

Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

18 August 2020 8:21 PM

Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner  Cloete Murray on  How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.

Sasol hit by write-downs. SA’s Economy reopens under level 2

17 August 2020 8:22 PM

Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol’s President and CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.   Economic exerts analyse the effect of reopening of the economy as the country goes to level 2 lock down. And Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet and the Best Bits of the week

14 August 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to analyst Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management, about the health of the local retail sector. Also a replay of some of the best interviews of the week.

Fuel sales have dropped due to the pandemic

13 August 2020 8:21 PM

Reggie Sibiya, CEO Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa discusses the plight on furl retailers as fuel sales plummet by 50% due to the coronavirus pandemic.   Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday explains what might happen to economies as they emerge from lockdown

SA on the edge of economic and political disaster?

12 August 2020 8:19 PM

Economists and business owner analyse the economic and political state of SA. They discuss what it will take to prop up the economy again.   Shapeshifter, Nick Booth, CEO of Corobrik talks about his career path and what inspires him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

Business

Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt

Business

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule - negotiators

24 August 2020 8:19 PM

Showman Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination

24 August 2020 7:13 PM

