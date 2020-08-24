Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19 on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid
Experian South Africa's CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)'s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers. Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path - from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
Guest: Graham Rowe/ CEO and Co founder at Guidepost
Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner Cloete Murray on How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.
Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol's President and CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results. Economic exerts analyse the effect of reopening of the economy as the country goes to level 2 lock down. And Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
Bruce spoke to analyst Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management, about the health of the local retail sector. Also a replay of some of the best interviews of the week.
Reggie Sibiya, CEO Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa discusses the plight on furl retailers as fuel sales plummet by 50% due to the coronavirus pandemic. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday explains what might happen to economies as they emerge from lockdown
Economists and business owner analyse the economic and political state of SA. They discuss what it will take to prop up the economy again. Shapeshifter, Nick Booth, CEO of Corobrik talks about his career path and what inspires him.