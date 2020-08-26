Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jana Marx - Journalist at Netwerk24
Today at 22:05
Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend' Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live. 26 August 2020 2:18 PM
View all Local
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) an... 26 August 2020 5:45 PM
View all Politics
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

26 August 2020 8:41 PM

Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19.  Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.  


More episodes from The Money Show

Economic Indicators point to a plummeting GDP. How it works: Vaccine trails in SA

25 August 2020 8:23 PM

Economist analyse early economic indicator that show that economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May.  Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of Medical Research Council on How it Works feature discusses how doctors are searching for the Covid-19 vaccine and the implications of being the first to be the first nation to have one.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects. Derek Hanekom’s on his early money lessons.

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

Daniel Mminele, Absa Group’s CEO analyses the impact of a global health pandemic on bank. Derek Hanekom, Political Activist and ANC's senior member discusses early lessons with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants terminates Anoj Singh's membership and Best Bits of the week

21 August 2020 7:16 PM

Bruce spoke to Journalist Karyn Maughan anout the fall of the former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and we replay some of the biggest interviews of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 8:21 PM

Standard Bank Group CEO , Sim Tshbalala discusses the effect of Covid-19  on the business and reasons its held on to dividends. Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experian SA, credit information services agency, suffers a massive data breach

19 August 2020 8:24 PM

Experian South Africa’s CEO and South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)’s CEO Nischal Mewalall discuss the impact of a data breach on consumers.   Graham Rowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidepost talk about his career path -  from winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e health platform Guidepost

19 August 2020 8:15 PM

Guest: Graham Rowe/ CEO and Co founder at Guidepost 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. But will the sector be resuscitated?

18 August 2020 8:21 PM

Tourism experts discuss the impact of the global health pandemic on the tourism economy. Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner  Cloete Murray on  How it works – Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising hero and zero.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasol hit by write-downs. SA’s Economy reopens under level 2

17 August 2020 8:22 PM

Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol’s President and CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.   Economic exerts analyse the effect of reopening of the economy as the country goes to level 2 lock down. And Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet and the Best Bits of the week

14 August 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce spoke to analyst Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management, about the health of the local retail sector. Also a replay of some of the best interviews of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

Business Politics

24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

Local

Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EU freezes Mali training missions after military coup, denies responsibility

26 August 2020 8:30 PM

Masondo: Govt faces credibility crisis over implementation of economic reforms

26 August 2020 7:43 PM

De Lille calls on those with evidence of her alleged corruption to come forward

26 August 2020 7:42 PM

