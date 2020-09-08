Covid-19 lockdown results in largest GDP contraction on record

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
We need to have more candid conversations around race in corporate spaces The National Business Initiative's head of social transformation speaks to John Maytham about diversity training in corporate SA. 8 September 2020 5:23 PM
'Sibling privilege' is helping keep some of CPT's top schools majority white A new book by Prof Jonathan Jansen, explores the admissions policies of some of Cape Town's elite, former 'white' schools. 8 September 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'? It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 8 September 2020 7:23 PM
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. 8 September 2020 6:37 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Covid-19 lockdown results in largest GDP contraction on record

Covid-19 lockdown results in largest GDP contraction on record

8 September 2020 8:25 PM

Economists analyse South Africa’s latest GDP figures that show 51% contraction.  Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.    How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice with  Steven Nathan,  CEO And Co-Founder of 10X Investments


More episodes from The Money Show

Clicks counts the cost of a controversial advertising campaign. Thandi Ntuli,jazz musician, on early money lessons

7 September 2020 8:24 PM

Clicks Group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder discusses the backlash the retail group received from all spheres following that controversial online advertising campaign. Then Make Money Mondays Special Edition guest is jazz sensation, Thandi Ntuli..She talks about her early money lessons and philosophy toward money and investing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff and the Brutal BizQuiz

4 September 2020 7:13 PM

Bruce spoke to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom, on it latest moves to address loadshedding. Also, find out if you get all the answers to the Brutal BizQuiz. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam and Truworths try to survive during a global health pandemic

3 September 2020 8:19 PM

Santam CEO, Lizé Lambrecht takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s half-year results and discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the business.  Truworths’, CEO Michael Marks updates Bruce on the fashion retail sector during a pandemic.  Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram shares tips on what listeners should do with the retrenchment packages during this pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD - life in banking

2 September 2020 8:21 PM

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General takes Bruce Whitfield through his audion on the R500bn COVID-19 relief fund.  Business for SA responds to red flags raised by Auditor General that show UIF Ters/Sassa benefits paid to government officials. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD -  life in banking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

1 September 2020 8:20 PM

Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sea Harvest and Sun International recover from the financial effects of Covid-19

31 August 2020 8:23 PM

Sea Harvest, ADvTech and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss how they are making sure the impact of Covid-19 does not cripple their businesses adversely for longer periods.   Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Expectations for this weekend's ANC NEC

28 August 2020 7:19 PM

Analyst Daniel Silke explains how corruption will be a big feature at the ANC NEC this weekend. Also, Friday File is all about luxury pajamas, the new office wear.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Distell and Massmart’s financial results hit by Covid-19

27 August 2020 8:18 PM

Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings and Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah cider lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO

26 August 2020 8:41 PM

Nedbank loses its CFO and recovers from the effects of Covid-19.  Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO shares her career path and how she managed to be in mining for over 30 years.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP

Business

TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert

Business Local

GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence

Local

EWN Highlights

Small Businesses Dept to work with Clicks to replace TRESemmé with local brands

8 September 2020 8:25 PM

EWN Weather Watch: SA to continue basking in the sun on Wednesday

8 September 2020 8:21 PM

Parkwood boy caught in gang violence crossfire remains on life support

8 September 2020 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA