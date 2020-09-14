Does SA's government have an economic recovery plan ?

Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government’s economic recovery plans – if they have any. John Perlman, Radio 702’s afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessons
Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of FirstRand and Sanlam share – with Bruce Whitfield – the effects of Covid-19 on their companies’ profits. They also discuss their future strategic growth plans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of hard lock down restrictions and the importance of reopening the economy. Shapeshifter, Kim Whitaker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneurLISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists analyse South Africa’s latest GDP figures that show 51% contraction. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results. How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice with Steven Nathan, CEO And Co-Founder of 10X InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clicks Group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder discusses the backlash the retail group received from all spheres following that controversial online advertising campaign. Then Make Money Mondays Special Edition guest is jazz sensation, Thandi Ntuli..She talks about her early money lessons and philosophy toward money and investingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce spoke to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom, on it latest moves to address loadshedding. Also, find out if you get all the answers to the Brutal BizQuiz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Santam CEO, Lizé Lambrecht takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s half-year results and discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the business. Truworths’, CEO Michael Marks updates Bruce on the fashion retail sector during a pandemic. Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram shares tips on what listeners should do with the retrenchment packages during this pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General takes Bruce Whitfield through his audion on the R500bn COVID-19 relief fund. Business for SA responds to red flags raised by Auditor General that show UIF Ters/Sassa benefits paid to government officials. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA’s MD - life in bankingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.LISTEN TO PODCAST