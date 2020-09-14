Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Bolland
Today at 13:33
Travel - Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Stephens
Today at 13:50
NGO One Bag Full hosts Virtual run raise money for hungry children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly-Anne Hodge
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karis Nafte
Today at 14:50
Music - The Medicine Dolls
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Allan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Does SA's government have an economic recovery plan ?

Does SA's government have an economic recovery plan ?

14 September 2020 8:23 PM

Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government's economic recovery plans – if they have any.   John Perlman, Radio 702's afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessons  


More episodes from The Money Show

More from the Zondo Commission, Friday File with Missibaba and the BizQuiz

11 September 2020 7:08 PM

Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FirstRand and Sanlam's profits get a serious bruising from Covid-19

10 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of FirstRand and Sanlam share – with Bruce Whitfield – the effects of Covid-19 on their companies' profits. They also discuss their future strategic growth plans.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector calls for lifting of all restrictions on economic activity.

9 September 2020 8:21 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of hard lock down restrictions and the importance of reopening the economy.   Shapeshifter, Kim Whitaker,  Founder of Ubuntu Beds - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 lockdown results in largest GDP contraction on record

8 September 2020 8:25 PM

Economists analyse South Africa's latest GDP figures that show 51% contraction.  Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results.    How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice with  Steven Nathan,  CEO And Co-Founder of 10X Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks counts the cost of a controversial advertising campaign. Thandi Ntuli,jazz musician, on early money lessons

7 September 2020 8:24 PM

Clicks Group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder discusses the backlash the retail group received from all spheres following that controversial online advertising campaign. Then Make Money Mondays Special Edition guest is jazz sensation, Thandi Ntuli..She talks about her early money lessons and philosophy toward money and investing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff and the Brutal BizQuiz

4 September 2020 7:13 PM

Bruce spoke to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom, on it latest moves to address loadshedding. Also, find out if you get all the answers to the Brutal BizQuiz. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam and Truworths try to survive during a global health pandemic

3 September 2020 8:19 PM

Santam CEO, Lizé Lambrecht takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's half-year results and discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the business.  Truworths', CEO Michael Marks updates Bruce on the fashion retail sector during a pandemic.  Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram shares tips on what listeners should do with the retrenchment packages during this pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA's MD - life in banking

2 September 2020 8:21 PM

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General takes Bruce Whitfield through his audion on the R500bn COVID-19 relief fund.  Business for SA responds to red flags raised by Auditor General that show UIF Ters/Sassa benefits paid to government officials. Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene, BASA's MD -  life in banking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Old Mutual half-year results try to recover from Covid-19's smack down.

1 September 2020 8:20 PM

Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's interim results and warns of tough second half for teh company.Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets on the How it Works feature discusses an unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk. Also Andy Rice with this week's advertising Hero and Zero.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

