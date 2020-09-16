Discovery Holdings’s reports a massive drop in profit. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Social Housing: Urban Status Rentals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heinrich Ehlers - DEVMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Today at 16:10
South Africa has the correct tools to address land issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandivamba Rukuni - development analyst and strategist in the areas of agriculture, community development, business, fin
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Art for Action's first cause: Amal is an NPO dedicated to building our community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ella Reid
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Tracing Application - How does the COVID Alert SA app work?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
CSA in talks with SASCOC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 17:46
Remembering Jimi Hendrix's, 50 years on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:09
SARB makes no changes to interest rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Nonkululeko Gobodo - 5'00"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
What is personal coaching and how could it be helpful in these times?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit Police minister Bheki Cele has set up a steering committee to tackle an alleged extortion racket operating in the Cape Town CBD. 17 September 2020 3:38 PM
[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation Watch the video of attorney Darren Sampson and find out what discipline this type of conduct in court might lead to. 17 September 2020 1:46 PM
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possess... 17 September 2020 12:55 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Discovery Holdings’s reports a massive drop in profit. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1.

Discovery Holdings’s reports a massive drop in profit. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1.

16 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Discovery Holdings and Motus discuss the drastic effects of Covid-19 on their respective companies financial results and growth strategies.  President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1 under the global health pandemic     


Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

Analysts discuss Eskom’s eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play. 

Does SA's government have an economic recovery plan ?

14 September 2020 8:23 PM

Duma Gqubule, economist and founder Centre for Economic Development and Transformation analyses the government’s economic recovery plans – if they have any.   John Perlman, Radio 702’s afternoon drive presenter talks about his upbringing and early money lessons  

More from the Zondo Commission, Friday File with Missibaba and the BizQuiz

11 September 2020 7:08 PM

Bruce spoke to freelance journalist Erin Bates about the lates testimony on state capture and Eskom. This week's Friday File is Chloe Townsend, Founder of Missibaba.

FirstRand and Sanlam’s profits get a serious bruising from Covid-19

10 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of FirstRand and Sanlam share – with Bruce Whitfield – the effects of Covid-19 on their companies’ profits. They also discuss their future strategic growth plans.  

Business sector calls for lifting of all restrictions on economic activity.

9 September 2020 8:21 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of hard lock down restrictions and the importance of reopening the economy.   Shapeshifter, Kim Whitaker,  Founder of Ubuntu Beds - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur

Covid-19 lockdown results in largest GDP contraction on record

8 September 2020 8:25 PM

Economists analyse South Africa’s latest GDP figures that show 51% contraction.  Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.    How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice with  Steven Nathan,  CEO And Co-Founder of 10X Investments

Clicks counts the cost of a controversial advertising campaign. Thandi Ntuli,jazz musician, on early money lessons

7 September 2020 8:24 PM

Clicks Group CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder discusses the backlash the retail group received from all spheres following that controversial online advertising campaign. Then Make Money Mondays Special Edition guest is jazz sensation, Thandi Ntuli..She talks about her early money lessons and philosophy toward money and investing

Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff and the Brutal BizQuiz

4 September 2020 7:13 PM

Bruce spoke to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom, on it latest moves to address loadshedding. Also, find out if you get all the answers to the Brutal BizQuiz. 

Santam and Truworths try to survive during a global health pandemic

3 September 2020 8:19 PM

Santam CEO, Lizé Lambrecht takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s half-year results and discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the business.  Truworths’, CEO Michael Marks updates Bruce on the fashion retail sector during a pandemic.  Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram shares tips on what listeners should do with the retrenchment packages during this pandemic. 

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

Africa World

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

Business Opinion Politics

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

Local Politics Business

Former ANC NMB Councillor Lungisa begins serving his 2-year jail term

17 September 2020 3:23 PM

Hunt is over for Kaizer Chiefs as Gavin is appointed head coach

17 September 2020 3:10 PM

SAA administrators call for creditor meeting on Friday following funding snag

17 September 2020 2:59 PM

