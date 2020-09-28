28 Sep 2020 - The Money show with Bruce Whitfield

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
Sustainable Energy: A crucial component to accelerate SA's economic recovery
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tygue Theron - Team Leader at Energy Partners Intelligence – a division of Energy Partners and part of the PSG grou
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses befor... 28 September 2020 6:52 PM
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019 The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate... 28 September 2020 5:44 PM
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experie... 28 September 2020 4:39 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon' The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city. 28 September 2020 1:58 PM
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously' International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong. 28 September 2020 8:55 AM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
28 Sep 2020 - The Money show with Bruce Whitfield

28 Sep 2020 - The Money show with Bruce Whitfield

28 September 2020 8:45 PM

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield


Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn’t me!

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard grooming  

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 8:26 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick,   Executive Director of the Accountability Division,  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation’s fight against alleged corruption  at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”

SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

Philippa Rodseth,  executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points  doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender,  Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path.  Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from  Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.

Whistle blowing increases, according to Corruption Watch. How it works – Alternative Investments

22 September 2020 8:18 PM

Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer,  Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments work 

Will Cabinet provide SAA with the funding of R10.5-billion? Make Money Mondays profile interview with Ciko Thomas of Nedbank

21 September 2020 8:22 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge?  Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophies  

SAA and Comair get rescue details and Best Bits of the week

18 September 2020 7:11 PM

Ray White hosted the show and spoke to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch on the latest business rescue developments around Comair and SAA respectively. Also, a replay of some of the best bits of the week. 

SARB makes no changes to interest rate. Woolworths scraps final dividend payout as profit tumbles by 65%

17 September 2020 8:19 PM

Economists analyse the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged.   Roy Bagattini, new CEO of Woolworths Group takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s annual results. He also explains why the group scrapped dividend payout for now

Discovery Holdings’s reports a massive drop in profit. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1.

16 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Discovery Holdings and Motus discuss the drastic effects of Covid-19 on their respective companies financial results and growth strategies.  President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1 under the global health pandemic     

Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

Analysts discuss Eskom’s eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play. 

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

Business Lifestyle

Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden

Local

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Weather Watch: A partly cloudy Tuesday, with scattered showers

28 September 2020 8:28 PM

Govt has a lot to consider on funding needed to rescue SAA - DPE

28 September 2020 7:47 PM

SAA Technical workers picket over salary payments

28 September 2020 7:06 PM

