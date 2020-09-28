Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
BRP suspend SAA operations with immediate effect
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:50
SAA's bailout hangs in the balance forcing BRP to suspend SAA's operations
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
President Ramaphosa calls for energy reforms. Business book review; Bruce Cameron's Secure Your Retirement

President Ramaphosa calls for energy reforms. Business book review; Bruce Cameron's Secure Your Retirement

28 September 2020 8:45 PM

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One| explains why Politicians are realising the urgency of energy policies reform (for the sake of economic recovery). Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor  and former  journalist Personal Finance at Saturday Star talks about the his new book, Secure Your Retirement: how to beat the effects of corruption, ratings downgrades and a global pandemic


Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn't me!

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard grooming  

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 8:26 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick,   Executive Director of the Accountability Division,  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation's fight against alleged corruption  at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: "How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future"

SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

Philippa Rodseth,  executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points  doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender,  Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path.  Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from  Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.

Whistle blowing increases, according to Corruption Watch. How it works – Alternative Investments

22 September 2020 8:18 PM

Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer,  Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments work 

Will Cabinet provide SAA with the funding of R10.5-billion? Make Money Mondays profile interview with Ciko Thomas of Nedbank

21 September 2020 8:22 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses the future of SAA. The Department of Public Enterprise seems confident, but will Treasury budge?  Then Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank discusses his early lessons with money and share his investing philosophies  

SAA and Comair get rescue details and Best Bits of the week

18 September 2020 7:11 PM

Ray White hosted the show and spoke to SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch on the latest business rescue developments around Comair and SAA respectively. Also, a replay of some of the best bits of the week. 

SARB makes no changes to interest rate. Woolworths scraps final dividend payout as profit tumbles by 65%

17 September 2020 8:19 PM

Economists analyse the SA Reserve Bank's decision to keep repo rates unchanged.   Roy Bagattini, new CEO of Woolworths Group takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's annual results. He also explains why the group scrapped dividend payout for now

Discovery Holdings's reports a massive drop in profit. President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1.

16 September 2020 8:20 PM

Chief executives of Discovery Holdings and Motus discuss the drastic effects of Covid-19 on their respective companies financial results and growth strategies.  President Ramaphosa announces the opening of SA economy to level 1 under the global health pandemic     

Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with great vigor - one municipality at a time

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

Analysts discuss Eskom's eagerness and powers to attach municipalities assets when it is owed billions. Maryke Musson, CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation on How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play. 

