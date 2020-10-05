Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
Winery CEO agrees that 'rooi proppie' and other cheap dop must be regulated The CEO of Orange River Cellars Charl du Plessis says he supports the call to regulate the pricing of cheap wine products such as... 5 October 2020 6:42 PM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom's  Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts.   Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing money    


investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week. 

SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver's license to deal with backlog

1 October 2020 8:35 PM

1 October 2020 8:35 PM

Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use.   Wayne Duvenage CEO of  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should  consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog  Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021     

Hawks arrest individuals allegedly linked to state capture. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater

30 September 2020 8:29 PM

30 September 2020 8:29 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta' Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests.  Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.     

A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers Launch a new feature; Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.

29 September 2020 8:26 PM

29 September 2020 8:26 PM

 

Economic analysts go through the latest unemployment figures that show that 2.2 million jobs  were lost in the second quarter of the year. The Money Show launches a new feature, Investment School - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin discusses winners out of Covid-19 and where to look for the next few years.

President Ramaphosa calls for energy reforms. Business book review; Bruce Cameron's Secure Your Retirement

28 September 2020 8:45 PM

28 September 2020 8:45 PM

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One| explains why Politicians are realising the urgency of energy policies reform (for the sake of economic recovery). Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor  and former  journalist Personal Finance at Saturday Star talks about the his new book, Secure Your Retirement: how to beat the effects of corruption, ratings downgrades and a global pandemic

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn't me!

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard grooming  

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 8:26 PM

24 September 2020 8:26 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick,   Executive Director of the Accountability Division,  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation's fight against alleged corruption  at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: "How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future"

SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

Philippa Rodseth,  executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points  doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender,  Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path.  Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from  Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.

Whistle blowing increases, according to Corruption Watch. How it works – Alternative Investments

22 September 2020 8:18 PM

22 September 2020 8:18 PM

Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch says 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year. Nicholas Riemer,  Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments explains how alternative investments work 

Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list

Business Lifestyle

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

World

The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last

Business Opinion Lifestyle

CoCT urges citizens to comply with COVID protocols to help avoid second wave

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Booysen: Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni should face prosecution for corruption

5 October 2020 8:17 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Gauteng braces for thunderstorms, while sunny weather for CT

5 October 2020 8:12 PM

