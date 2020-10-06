SA’s Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Government to tighten Employment Equity Non-Compliance in Workplace
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Teboho Motsoane - Skills Development and Employment Equity Specialist of Strata-G Labour Solutions
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve... 6 October 2020 3:26 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Money Show
SA's Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

SA’s Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

6 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfiel  chats  Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa   and    South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy


Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom's  Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts.   Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing money    

investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week. 

SA Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Lobby group calls for 10-year driver's license to deal with backlog

1 October 2020 8:35 PM

Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use.   Wayne Duvenage CEO of  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should  consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog  Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021     

Hawks arrest individuals allegedly linked to state capture. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater

30 September 2020 8:29 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta' Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests.  Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.     

A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers Launch a new feature; Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.

29 September 2020 8:26 PM

 

Economic analysts go through the latest unemployment figures that show that 2.2 million jobs  were lost in the second quarter of the year. The Money Show launches a new feature, Investment School - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin discusses winners out of Covid-19 and where to look for the next few years.

President Ramaphosa calls for energy reforms. Business book review; Bruce Cameron's Secure Your Retirement

28 September 2020 8:45 PM

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One| explains why Politicians are realising the urgency of energy policies reform (for the sake of economic recovery). Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor  and former  journalist Personal Finance at Saturday Star talks about the his new book, Secure Your Retirement: how to beat the effects of corruption, ratings downgrades and a global pandemic

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane tells State Capture commission : it wasn't me!

25 September 2020 7:11 PM

Former Free State MEC of human settlements, Mosebenzi Zwane shifts blame during the state capture commission of inquiry. Monique Flemin, owner of Bonafide Beards talks luxury beard grooming  

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 8:26 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick,   Executive Director of the Accountability Division,  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discuss the organisation's fight against alleged corruption  at National Lotteries Commission. Small Business Focus: "How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future"

SA's manufacturing at a tipping point. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, Founder and CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:23 PM

Philippa Rodseth,  executive director of The Manufacturing Circle discusses the pressure points  doe the sector and what needs to be done to get through this while Eskom tackles power crisis. Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender,  Founder and CEO of ASI talks about his career path.  Precious Thamaga, Wedding And Event Specialist from  Precious Celebration talk about the fate of wedding industry under level 1 lock down.

Case against man accused of murdering Amahle Quku (17) postponed to Nov
6 October 2020 8:49 PM

6 October 2020 8:49 PM

Popcru: SAPS members on duty won't join Wednesday's national strike
6 October 2020 8:05 PM

6 October 2020 8:05 PM

Rugby Championship decision looms for world champions Springboks
6 October 2020 7:58 PM

6 October 2020 7:58 PM

