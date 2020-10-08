Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba

Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom’s latest squabbles with Lesotho’s telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail. Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.
Bruce spoke to Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa, about the huger situation in South Africa. Entrepreneur Lexi Bird shares the story of her luxury sweet business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga. Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry. Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about RobinhoodLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfiel chats Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa and South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom’s Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing moneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta’ Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economic analysts go through the latest unemployment figures that show that 2.2 million jobs were lost in the second quarter of the year. The Money Show launches a new feature, Investment School - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin discusses winners out of Covid-19 and where to look for the next few years.
Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One| explains why Politicians are realising the urgency of energy policies reform (for the sake of economic recovery). Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor and former journalist Personal Finance at Saturday Star talks about the his new book, Secure Your Retirement: how to beat the effects of corruption, ratings downgrades and a global pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST