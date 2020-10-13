Growing the economy post Covid-19. Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.

FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs. Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature talks about how new investors can understand risk.
Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him. Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement ( a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor, Herman Mashaba, on Other People's Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.
Bruce spoke to Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa, about the huger situation in South Africa. Entrepreneur Lexi Bird shares the story of her luxury sweet business.
Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom's latest squabbles with Lesotho's telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail. Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.
Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga. Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry. Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about Robinhood
Bruce Whitfiel chats Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa and South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy
Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom's Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing money
Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week.
Prof Johann Kirsten, professor in agricultural economics and director of the BER at Stellenbosch University analyses the government decision to hand out 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use. Wayne Duvenage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) South Arica should consider a 10 year drivers license to deal with backlog Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB will share Agriculture growth out for 2021
Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta' Will share his analyses on Hawks move on state capture arrests. Shapeshifter: mining veteran, Neal Forneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater shares his mining career story.