Chief Economist Dr. Iraj Abedian analyses the president’s economic recovery plan

Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: French Huguenots History with Max du Preez
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year Learners at schools in the Western Cape have been told - no exam, no result regardless of circumstances confirms the WCED. 15 October 2020 5:26 PM
Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to suspend Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker pending the outcome of an investigation in... 15 October 2020 4:48 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in pri... 15 October 2020 5:39 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Chief Economist Dr. Iraj Abedian analyses the president's economic recovery plan
15 October 2020 8:30 PM

Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group looks at PSG group going through tough headwinds but still pays R377m interim dividend

15 October 2020 8:30 PM

Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group looks at PSG group going through tough headwinds but still pays R377m interim dividend 

Nicolò Pudel, Co-Founder at online wine retailer Port2Port discusses the Cape wines selling directly to UK consumers 


Preview of SA's economic recovery plan. Shapeshifter: Tim Akinusi, CEO of MortgageMarket
14 October 2020 8:25 PM

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

Tax Expert and Economist preview the president's economic recovery plan and look at the ripple effects of a tax hike. Prof Anton Harber, Professor of Journalism at Wits and author So. for The Record looks at the role of Magda Wierzycka on the Gupta leaks. Tim Akinnusi, Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket is this week's shapeshifter.  

Growing the economy post Covid-19. Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
13 October 2020 8:25 PM

13 October 2020 8:25 PM

  FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs. Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature talks about how new investors can understand risk.

Preview of President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain discusses his new partnership with Freedom for Movement
12 October 2020 8:23 PM

12 October 2020 8:23 PM

Economists and business lobby groups will preview president Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan and possible share tips for him. Siya Kolisi - Springbok Captain will talks about his new partnership with Freedom for Movement (a popular local lifestyle brand). Joburg former mayor, Herman Mashaba, on Other People's Money feature. He shares his first lessons with money and his investment philosophies.

Huger on the map with Nobel Peace Prize and the Friday File with luxury confection business Ma Mère
9 October 2020 7:22 PM

9 October 2020 7:22 PM

Bruce spoke to Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa, about the huger situation in South Africa. Entrepreneur Lexi Bird shares the story of her luxury sweet business.

Lesotho revokes Vodacom's operating license. Highlights from the Joburg Indaba
8 October 2020 8:23 PM

8 October 2020 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield and telecoms analysts investigate Vodacom's latest squabbles with Lesotho's telecoms regulators (which led to its license being revoked). Paul Simon, Founder and former CEO of Young Designers Emporium discuss his new business venture and the evolution of fashion retail. Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran shares highlights from the Joburg mining indaba.   

Former VBS CFO pleads guilty. Airline industry recover under covid-19
7 October 2020 8:26 PM

7 October 2020 8:26 PM

Investigate journalists discuss the latest drama in the VBS Mutual bank saga. Chief executive of Flysafair, Elmar Conradie and Gidon Novick, Foumder Lucid Ventures (founder of an new unnamed airline) discuss the recovery of the airline industry. Colin Cullis on Business Unusual will share a business bedtime story about Robinhood   

SA's Economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
6 October 2020 8:26 PM

6 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfiel chats Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Economist about the implication planned nationwide strike. Executives of The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa and South African Institute of Race Relations have a heated debate over prescribed assets investments policy

Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA talks about early money lesson s
5 October 2020 8:26 PM

5 October 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield goes through Eskom's Wim Trengove Report with energy experts and analysts. Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA on the new Other People's Money feature shares his early lessons on saving and investing money    

investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive and the best bits of the week
2 October 2020 7:14 PM

2 October 2020 7:14 PM

Bruce spoke to Richard de Villiers, Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services, about Trump testing positive and the response of financial markets. He also replays some of the best interviews of the week. 

