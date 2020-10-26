What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
SAHPRA refutes claims by the Black Farmers Association
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela - South African Health Products Association (SAHPRA)'s CEO
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape To... 26 October 2020 7:18 PM
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law. 26 October 2020 3:39 PM
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit pri... 26 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”. 26 October 2020 7:34 PM
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt. 26 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

26 October 2020 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the possibilities of a second covid-19 wave with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

and Dick Forslund, Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre. 

This week on Other People's Money feature is Actor & Director, Tony Kgoroge telling us about his relationship with money


More episodes from The Money Show

Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

23 October 2020 7:11 PM

Nonkululeko Dlamini, CFO at Transnet gives us the Transnet annual results. Founder of diamond cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds, Kealeboga Pule is on Friday File. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We get an update on Eskom's turnaround progress with Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom.

22 October 2020 8:21 PM

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group takes us through Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend pay-out. Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann talks us through whether working from home is a blessing or a curse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In-depth & Profile Writer at News24, James de Villiers talks us through how the credibility of National

21 October 2020 8:23 PM

Treasury is distracted by tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys tells us about Anglo American SA that is facing a class action lawsuit over lead mine. This week's Shapeshifter is Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay and Cell C financial performance battered by Covid-19. Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving

20 October 2020 8:20 PM

JSE’s CEO Leila Fourie talks to Bruce Whitfield about the R13million fine on Steinhoff International.  Pick n Pay and Cell C’s executive take Bruce Whitfield through their respective financial results. On the  Investment School feature Bruce will talk to John Manyike,  Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual and ASISA  discusses Psychological barriers to investing and saving 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund discusses SA as an attractive investment destination despite all the negative noise.

19 October 2020 8:25 PM

Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management talks us through the future of state owned enterprises and their funding structures. On Other People's Money, actress turned businesswoman Carol Bouwer tells us about her relationship with money 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay’s chairman on World Food Day. Friday File: Freedom of Movement

16 October 2020 7:24 PM

Gareth Ackerman, Chairman of Pick n Pay discusses World Food Day.   Friday File: Lean Boezaart, co-founder at Freedom of Movement talk about the foundation on his company and partnership with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Economist Dr. Iraj Abedian analyses the president’s economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 8:30 PM

Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group looks at PSG group going through tough headwinds but still pays R377m interim dividend 

Nicolò Pudel, Co-Founder at online wine retailer Port2Port discusses the Cape wines selling directly to UK consumers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview of SA’s economic recovery plan. Shapeshifter: Tim Akinusi, CEO of MortgageMarket

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

Tax Expert and Economist preview the president’s economic recovery plan and look at the ripple effects of a tax hike. Prof Anton Harber, Professor of Journalism at Wits and author So. for The Record looks at the role of Magda Wierzycka on the Gupta leaks. Tim Akinnusi, Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket is this week's shapeshifter.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Growing the economy post Covid-19. Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.

13 October 2020 8:25 PM

  FirstRand's Chairman, Roger Jardine discusses the effects Covid-19 on the national economy and business sector. He also talks about what the government will need to get the economy back on its feet.  Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of  Youth Employment Service (YES) update Bruce Whitfield on how the initiative has created jobs.   Kristia Van Heerden, CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One on Investment School feature  talks about how new investors can understand risk.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

Business Opinion Politics

Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

Local

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

Business

EWN Highlights

Nigeria looting hits capital

26 October 2020 8:58 PM

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief Ghebreyesus says of pandemic fight

26 October 2020 8:24 PM

Khayelitsha Development Forum lifts lid on alleged extortion racket in area

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA