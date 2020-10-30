Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud.
Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure. Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments
Dondo Mogajane, Director General at National Treasury reflects on the mid-term budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Edward Kieswitter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service mentions how SARS plans on meeting tax collections targets. Shapeshifter - Rob Paddock, CEO at Valenture Institute discuses the evolution of online and distant learning
Airlink CEO Rodger Foster discusses the future of the airline and its new destiny in the aviation industry. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital explains why he says past performance doesn't guarantee future results.
Bruce Whitfield discusses the possibilities of a second covid-19 wave with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
and Dick Forslund, Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre.
This week on Other People's Money feature is Actor & Director, Tony Kgoroge telling us about his relationship with money
Nonkululeko Dlamini, CFO at Transnet gives us the Transnet annual results. Founder of diamond cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds, Kealeboga Pule is on Friday File.
Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group takes us through Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend pay-out. Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann talks us through whether working from home is a blessing or a curse
Treasury is distracted by tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys tells us about Anglo American SA that is facing a class action lawsuit over lead mine. This week's Shapeshifter is Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance
JSE's CEO Leila Fourie talks to Bruce Whitfield about the R13million fine on Steinhoff International. Pick n Pay and Cell C's executive take Bruce Whitfield through their respective financial results. On the Investment School feature Bruce will talk to John Manyike, Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual and ASISA discusses Psychological barriers to investing and saving
Head of Credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management talks us through the future of state owned enterprises and their funding structures. On Other People's Money, actress turned businesswoman Carol Bouwer tells us about her relationship with money