Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Grade 11 learner sets up backabuddy campaign so that she can remain at hostel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pat Orpen
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - How to be as eco-friendly as possible when visiting nature reserves
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petro van Rhyn - Spokesperson at CapeNature
Today at 07:07
Extortionists terrorising communities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolisa Ngwekazi - Ward councilor - Khayelitsha
Today at 07:20
Latest from the US elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jagruti Dave - Correspondent - Washington DC
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: U.S Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithembile Mbete
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Extortion Racket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#TheConerOffice-Dr Des Fernandes, Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Ian Neilson, traffic fines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicate... 3 November 2020 1:54 PM
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings. 3 November 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape? Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome. 3 November 2020 10:33 AM
Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read Ferial Hafajee looks at Tuesday's testimony by former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo Commission. 3 November 2020 10:25 AM
View all Politics
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby. 3 November 2020 10:11 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
How do dogs know the way home? Homing instinct remains a 'delightful' mystery There are many dogs who have made headlines for their homing instincts, but not all of them have it. 3 November 2020 5:28 PM
Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing Many allergy sufferers experience the worst of hay fever symptoms at night, which leads to a phenomenon known as “insneezia”. 2 November 2020 7:15 PM
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversi... 2 November 2020 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges. 3 November 2020 1:17 PM
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

3 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Julia Chatterley, Anchor & Correspondent at CNN and Dr Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts at Investec about the relationship between the US elections and the Markets. Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group is on Investment School on emotions in investment 


More episodes from The Money Show

Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

30 October 2020 8:43 PM

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

29 October 2020 8:23 PM

Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure.  Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic. Shapeshifter: Rob Paddock of Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:22 PM

Dondo Mogajane, Director General at National Treasury reflects on the mid-term budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Edward Kieswitter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service mentions how SARS plans on meeting tax collections targets. Shapeshifter - Rob Paddock, CEO at Valenture Institute discuses the evolution of online and distant learning

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Airlink optimistic about the future. Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.

27 October 2020 8:21 PM

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster discusses the future of the airline and its new destiny in the aviation industry.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital explains why he says past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

26 October 2020 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the possibilities of a second covid-19 wave with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

and Dick Forslund, Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre. 

This week on Other People's Money feature is Actor & Director, Tony Kgoroge telling us about his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Varushka Singh, Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB takes us through the performance of the ZAR.

23 October 2020 7:11 PM

Nonkululeko Dlamini, CFO at Transnet gives us the Transnet annual results. Founder of diamond cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds, Kealeboga Pule is on Friday File. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We get an update on Eskom's turnaround progress with Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom.

22 October 2020 8:21 PM

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group takes us through Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend pay-out. Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann talks us through whether working from home is a blessing or a curse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In-depth & Profile Writer at News24, James de Villiers talks us through how the credibility of National

21 October 2020 8:23 PM

Treasury is distracted by tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor. Zanele Mbuyisa, Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys tells us about Anglo American SA that is facing a class action lawsuit over lead mine. This week's Shapeshifter is Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay and Cell C financial performance battered by Covid-19. Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving

20 October 2020 8:20 PM

JSE’s CEO Leila Fourie talks to Bruce Whitfield about the R13million fine on Steinhoff International.  Pick n Pay and Cell C’s executive take Bruce Whitfield through their respective financial results. On the  Investment School feature Bruce will talk to John Manyike,  Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual and ASISA  discusses Psychological barriers to investing and saving 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges

Business Opinion

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman

Local

EWN Highlights

WCED says it wasn’t consulted over amended matric exam protocols

3 November 2020 8:12 PM

The jig is up – Mbalula on theft, vandalism, sabotage of SA's rail system

3 November 2020 7:58 PM

Death toll rises as motive for a mass Gugulethu shooting remains unclear

3 November 2020 7:40 PM

