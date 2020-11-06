The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws. Friday File: Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Nelson Mandela Bay runs out of State ICU beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:50
Business Insider: Traffic engineers swear by roundabouts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Business Insider
Today at 16:10
Creating space for small-scale fishers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Shoshola - Fisherman - featured in the documentary
Today at 16:20
Arrest warrant issued for ANC SG Ace Magashule over Free State asbestos saga
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit
Today at 16:55
Lebone Trust - 20 books in every home – the tipping point for children’s literacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cathy Gush - coordinator of the project for the Lebone Centre
Today at 17:05
Why is Super Wednesday significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
What does President Elect Bidens presidency mean for South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:46
Heather Morris: The #1 New York Times bestselling author
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:10
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ace Magashule A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, according to Daily Maverick. 10 November 2020 2:33 PM
Brackenfell school incident speaks to 'fragility' of SA democracy Members of the EFF gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 10 November 2020 2:09 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa signs off on SIU probe into alleged Lottery corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption in the National Lotterie... 10 November 2020 2:19 PM
Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict Brackenfell High School has applied for an interdict against the EFF, according to Premier Alan Winde who visited the school on Tu... 10 November 2020 1:09 PM
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg. 10 November 2020 8:46 AM
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dagga won the US election by a landslide Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal. 10 November 2020 11:39 AM
Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge Professor Gunnar Sigge says consumers have an important role to play in combating food waste by buying less. 10 November 2020 11:16 AM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
The Money Show
arrow_forward
The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws. Friday File: Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws. Friday File: Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

6 November 2020 7:13 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council about EU-South Africa's concerns on BEE laws. SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry. Friday File is Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers


More episodes from The Money Show

Pfizer’s early data shows that it is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine. Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor

9 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council about Pfizer being on the verge of cracking a covid-19 vaccine. Business Book feature: How I Built This by Guy Raz. On Other People’s Money is Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor, Ralf Schmitt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US elections 2020 with Joe Biden edging closer and the JSE partner with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

5 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof John Stremlau, Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University about the 2020 US elections as Joe Biden edges ahead. The JSE has partnered with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets and Starbucks is bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US election tensions and voting today. Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings.

4 November 2020 8:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO at South African Institute of International Affairs and communications expert Itumeleng Mahabane about election tensions and the last voting day in the United States. Shapeshifter is Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings share his career path story  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

3 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Julia Chatterley, Anchor & Correspondent at CNN and Dr Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts at Investec about the relationship between the US elections and the Markets. Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group is on Investment School on emotions in investment 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

30 October 2020 8:43 PM

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

29 October 2020 8:23 PM

Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure.  Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic. Shapeshifter: Rob Paddock of Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:22 PM

Dondo Mogajane, Director General at National Treasury reflects on the mid-term budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Edward Kieswitter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service mentions how SARS plans on meeting tax collections targets. Shapeshifter - Rob Paddock, CEO at Valenture Institute discuses the evolution of online and distant learning

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Airlink optimistic about the future. Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.

27 October 2020 8:21 PM

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster discusses the future of the airline and its new destiny in the aviation industry.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital explains why he says past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the implications of a second hard lockdown due to covid-19 South Africa? Other People’s Money: Tony Kgoroge

26 October 2020 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the possibilities of a second covid-19 wave with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

and Dick Forslund, Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre. 

This week on Other People's Money feature is Actor & Director, Tony Kgoroge telling us about his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brackenfell High: Situation ‘tense’ as police monitor gathering crowds

10 November 2020 2:21 PM

Coronavirus vaccine results fuel hopes for return to normal

10 November 2020 1:37 PM

2 senior Hawks officials, former officer appear in court for alleged fraud

10 November 2020 1:18 PM

