Pfizer’s early data shows that it is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine. Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor

Today at 21:05
Post Analysis of the President's speech
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Facts VS myths of witchcraft, sorcery and magic.
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
NEW President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke after growing speculation about when he'd update the nation and whether rules would be tightened. 11 November 2020 7:49 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening. 11 November 2020 5:23 PM
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing. 11 November 2020 5:14 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC. 11 November 2020 5:16 PM
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed. 11 November 2020 3:47 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA). 10 November 2020 3:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal' "It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 11 November 2020 9:07 AM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
The Money Show
Pfizer’s early data shows that it is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine. Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor

9 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council about Pfizer being on the verge of cracking a covid-19 vaccine. Business Book feature: How I Built This by Guy Raz. On Other People’s Money is Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor, Ralf Schmitt.


Some ANC members are more equal than others. ANC Secretary General wont step down. Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun

11 November 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule not stepping down due to an arrest warrant out for him. All hands are on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy. Shapeshifter is Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun 

ANC SG Ace Magashule to be arrested. Investment school: Investing can be easy

10 November 2020 8:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 about the warrant of arrest that is out for ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule for his alleged role in the Free State’s R255-million asbestos audit contract. Discovery health ordered stop low cost health cover. Simon Brown, Financial Educator at Just One Lap is on Investment school explaining how investing can be easy. 

The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws. Friday File: Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

6 November 2020 7:13 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council about EU-South Africa's concerns on BEE laws. SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry. Friday File is Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

US elections 2020 with Joe Biden edging closer and the JSE partner with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

5 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof John Stremlau, Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University about the 2020 US elections as Joe Biden edges ahead. The JSE has partnered with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets and Starbucks is bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks.

US election tensions and voting today. Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings.

4 November 2020 8:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO at South African Institute of International Affairs and communications expert Itumeleng Mahabane about election tensions and the last voting day in the United States. Shapeshifter is Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings share his career path story  

Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

3 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Julia Chatterley, Anchor & Correspondent at CNN and Dr Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts at Investec about the relationship between the US elections and the Markets. Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group is on Investment School on emotions in investment 

Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

30 October 2020 8:43 PM

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud. 

How will a review of Regulation 28 affect investment in infrastructure? SARB updates depositors on VBS liquidation

29 October 2020 8:23 PM

Emda Fourie, head of consulting at Momentum Consultants and Actuaries explains how a review of Regulation 28 may allow for increased investment in infrastructure.  Denzel Bostander, head of financial conglomerate Supervision at SARB shares and update on the liquidation of VBS Mutual bank. He says VBS depositors have until July 2021 to claim their investments

National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic. Shapeshifter: Rob Paddock of Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:22 PM

Dondo Mogajane, Director General at National Treasury reflects on the mid-term budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Edward Kieswitter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service mentions how SARS plans on meeting tax collections targets. Shapeshifter - Rob Paddock, CEO at Valenture Institute discuses the evolution of online and distant learning

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight

Local

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

Local Politics

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

World

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani passes away - Bantu Holomisa

11 November 2020 8:19 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on SA’s COVID-19 response

11 November 2020 8:00 PM

Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm on govt’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

11 November 2020 6:26 PM

