ANC's top leader, Ace Magashule is the latest to brace the courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th. Friday file: Francis Gavin, Owner of Farm Fresh Online

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Daryl Brown
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Daryl Brown - Ambassador at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 07:40
World Diabetes Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Paula Thom - Co-ordinator of DSA Young Guns at Diabetes South Africa
Today at 07:50
GO-LO supports diabetics on World Diabetes Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Yusuf Cassim - CEO at Go-Lo
Today at 08:10
Analysis: Ace Magashule
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Prof Andre Duvenhage
Today at 08:40
Stomers vs Cheetahs
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - at Rugby Commentator
Today at 08:50
CapeTalk in Durban
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 09:10
16 kays for 16 days
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Colleen Cross - Coordinator at 16 Kays for 16 Days
Today at 09:45
11:11 Rowlene
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Rowlene .
Latest Local
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days. 13 November 2020 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George. 13 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening. 13 November 2020 6:07 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
ANC's top leader, Ace Magashule is the latest to brace the courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th. Friday file: Francis Gavin, Owner of Farm Fresh Online

ANC's top leader, Ace Magashule is the latest to brace the courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th. Friday file: Francis Gavin, Owner of Farm Fresh Online

13 November 2020 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule finally having his day in court and granted R200 000 bail. Myeni, Kwinana testimony highlights need for professional directors. Friday file is Owner & manager of Farm Fresh Online, Francis Gavin


More episodes from The Money Show

SA's unemployment figures rockets to 30.8% in Q3

12 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent Economist about 11.1 million working age people in South Africa being unemployed.

Rooibos Ltd has agreed to not enter into supply pacts of more than five  years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some ANC members are more equal than others. ANC Secretary General wont step down. Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun

11 November 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule not stepping down due to an arrest warrant out for him. All hands are on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy. Shapeshifter is Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC SG Ace Magashule to be arrested. Investment school: Investing can be easy

10 November 2020 8:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 about the warrant of arrest that is out for ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule for his alleged role in the Free State’s R255-million asbestos audit contract. Discovery health ordered stop low cost health cover. Simon Brown, Financial Educator at Just One Lap is on Investment school explaining how investing can be easy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pfizer’s early data shows that it is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine. Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor

9 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council about Pfizer being on the verge of cracking a covid-19 vaccine. Business Book feature: How I Built This by Guy Raz. On Other People’s Money is Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor, Ralf Schmitt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws. Friday File: Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

6 November 2020 7:13 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council about EU-South Africa's concerns on BEE laws. SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry. Friday File is Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US elections 2020 with Joe Biden edging closer and the JSE partner with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

5 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof John Stremlau, Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University about the 2020 US elections as Joe Biden edges ahead. The JSE has partnered with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets and Starbucks is bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US election tensions and voting today. Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings.

4 November 2020 8:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO at South African Institute of International Affairs and communications expert Itumeleng Mahabane about election tensions and the last voting day in the United States. Shapeshifter is Carlo Gonzaga, Director at Fiamme Holdings share his career path story  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Complex relationship between US elections and Markets. Investment School: Emotions in Investments

3 November 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Julia Chatterley, Anchor & Correspondent at CNN and Dr Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts at Investec about the relationship between the US elections and the Markets. Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group is on Investment School on emotions in investment 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom reports R20.5bn net loss for its 2020 financial year. Steinhoff’s former executives fined for alleged fraud.

30 October 2020 8:43 PM

Eskom’s chief financial director Caleb Cassim takes Bruce Whitfield through the power utilities’ financial results. Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and analysts discuss fines imposed on Steinhoff’s former directors for alleged insider trading and fraud. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New York shuts early as global daily virus deaths top 10,000

13 November 2020 6:57 PM

Trump emerges from election gloom to hold rare work meeting

13 November 2020 6:36 PM

Police appoint task team in FS to tackle stock theft crisis

13 November 2020 6:35 PM

