UIF on the verge of a collapse. Investment school: Satrix CFO Rick Martin on Investing for your children

The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:30
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 22:05
You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy
Guests
Nkazi Sokhulu - Co-founder & CEO at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
search
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
The Money Show
UIF on the verge of a collapse. Investment school: Satrix CFO Rick Martin on Investing for your children

24 November 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Robert Legh, Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA about the Unemployment Insurance Fund being on the verge of collapse if it is forced to again extend special benefits. SA Reserve Bank sounds warning bells about deterioration of banks’ creditworthiness. On Investment school is CFO at Satrix, Rick Martin expanding on investing for your children


Moody's and Fitch downgrades push SA further into junk. Other People's Money: Xhanti Payi

23 November 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Trudi Makhaya, the Economic Advisor to President Ramahosa about Moody's & Fitch downgrading South Africa. CEO's of Netcare, Naspers and Pepkor take Bruce though their financial results. Economist Xhanti Payi is on Other People's Money 

Rating agencies side eye South Africa's economic policies. Friday File: The Lollipop League

20 November 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about ating agencies side eye South Africa's economic policies yet again. Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years. Friday file is gin infused lollipops and candy company The Lollipop League

Jacob Zuma snubs Zondo Commission. SARB keeps repo rate flat.

19 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr. Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town about Deputy Chief Justice Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for Zondo's recusal. SA Reserve Banks Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate flat. Retail Capital partners with Mr D Food to offer restaurants critical access to funding

South Africa Investment conference closes and a preview on interest rates. Shapeshifter: CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings, Paballo Makosholo

18 November 2020 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes about the SA investment summit and a preview on interest rates. Heineken invests in South Africa. Shapeshifter is Paballo Makosholo, CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings 

Business for SA (B4SA) launches #Payin30 to help SMEs survive Covid-19. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital is on Investment School

17 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about their campaign to pay suppliers in 30 days to help SMEs survive the covid-19 pandemic and to help preserve jobs. The SA Investment Conference hopes to attract more business to the country. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital is on Investment School 

Zuma's application for Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to recuse himself. Other People’s Money: Dorah Sithole

16 November 2020 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Editor Genevieve Quintal and Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge about former President Jacob Zuma's application for Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself. Nielsen Sports SA Unveils First Annual Sponsorship Outlook Report. On Other People's Money is Food Editor & Author Dorah Sithole

ANC's top leader, Ace Magashule is the latest to brace the courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th. Friday file: Francis Gavin, Owner of Farm Fresh Online

13 November 2020 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule finally having his day in court and granted R200 000 bail. Myeni, Kwinana testimony highlights need for professional directors. Friday file is Owner & manager of Farm Fresh Online, Francis Gavin

SA's unemployment figures rockets to 30.8% in Q3

12 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent Economist about 11.1 million working age people in South Africa being unemployed.

Rooibos Ltd has agreed to not enter into supply pacts of more than five  years.

Some ANC members are more equal than others. ANC Secretary General wont step down. Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun

11 November 2020 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick about ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule not stepping down due to an arrest warrant out for him. All hands are on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy. Shapeshifter is Founder of Merchant Capital, Dov Girnun 

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

Local

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

24 November 2020 8:24 PM

The figures which show SA is the most unequal country in the world

24 November 2020 7:31 PM

Nehawu: SA’s overstretched healthcare system won’t survive second COVID wave

24 November 2020 7:28 PM

