$400 million needed for stake in SAA.

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin with Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
The rules for kids flying into SA were just updated, and terminals are fully open again
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Having an abundance mindset
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
We explore the benefits of Vinotherapy aka soaking in Red wine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lizandie Rossouw
Today at 11:45
Pro surfer Frank Solomon launches new youth centre in Hout Bay
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomons
Today at 12:10
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thsonono Buyeye - Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor at ...
Today at 12:15
Knysna and Covid in focus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blake Linder - journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald
Today at 12:27
John Jeffery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery
Today at 12:37
Foreign restaurant workers have not received their TERS payments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:40
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:52
Do men have "real" friends (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
The Money Show
$400 million needed for stake in SAA.

$400 million needed for stake in SAA.

3 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News about $400 million needed from the sale of a stake in its bankrupt national airline, SAA. Government pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servant's wage bill increase. Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA’s lockdown 


Another 2020 surprise with the national lottery numbers very first consecutive sequence. Shapeshifter: MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita

2 December 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria about the first consecutive sequence of winning lottery numbers and the odds. A 48-hour Social media crisis consultancy launched. Shapeshifter is Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

SA government wants to postpone court case on state employees' wage increases. Investment school with Mduduzi Luthuli on behavioural bias

1 December 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of Wits about government asking unions to postpone court case on wage increases for public sector workers to next year. Customers are sunning new vehicles for second-hand cars. On Investment school Mduduzi Luthuli,  Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital talks us through how behaviour bias destroys more wealth than fees 

Investment School - how behavior bias destroys more wealth than fees

1 December 2020 8:13 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Online purchases skyrocket during Black Friday. Friday File: Boudoir: The Baking Boutique

27 November 2020 8:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow about online purchases today, Black Friday. On Friday File is Kelly Holman, owner of Boudoir: The Baking Boutique 

Consumer inflation accelerates in October. Shapeshifter: Chicken Licken's MD, Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder

25 November 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB about consumer inflation accelerating in October to its highest rate since March. South African 'tequila', made from agave in the Karoo becomes a worldwide hit. Shapeshifter is Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's Managing Director 

UIF on the verge of a collapse. Investment school: Satrix CFO Rick Martin on Investing for your children

24 November 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Robert Legh, Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA about the Unemployment Insurance Fund being on the verge of collapse if it is forced to again extend special benefits. SA Reserve Bank sounds warning bells about deterioration of banks’ creditworthiness. On Investment school is CFO at Satrix, Rick Martin expanding on investing for your children

Moody's and Fitch downgrades push SA further into junk. Other People's Money: Xhanti Payi

23 November 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Trudi Makhaya, the Economic Advisor to President Ramahosa about Moody's & Fitch downgrading South Africa. CEO's of Netcare, Naspers and Pepkor take Bruce though their financial results. Economist Xhanti Payi is on Other People's Money 

Rating agencies side eye South Africa's economic policies. Friday File: The Lollipop League

20 November 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about ating agencies side eye South Africa's economic policies yet again. Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years. Friday file is gin infused lollipops and candy company The Lollipop League

Jacob Zuma snubs Zondo Commission. SARB keeps repo rate flat.

19 November 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr. Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town about Deputy Chief Justice Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for Zondo's recusal. SA Reserve Banks Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate flat. Retail Capital partners with Mr D Food to offer restaurants critical access to funding

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

Local Politics

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

Africa World Politics Elections

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

Local Business

Witnesses are all liars, ex-Eskom CEO Koko tells Zondo commission

4 December 2020 9:33 AM

They've arrived: Sho Madjozi's love song to the Hawks

4 December 2020 9:22 AM

COVID-19 hit low-paid workers the hardest - Global Wage Report

4 December 2020 7:40 AM

